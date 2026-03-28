Senegal parade Afcon trophy in defiance at being stripped of title

Senegal's players parade with the African Cup of Nations trophy ahead of a friendly against Peru in Paris. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

Senegal, who won the Africa Cup of Nations title in a controversial final against Morocco in January only to be stripped of their victory this month, paraded the trophy before a friendly on Saturday against Peru at the Stade de France in Paris.

Senegal captain Kalidou Coulibaly and his team-mates came on to the pitch for a lap of honour with the Afcon trophy after a prematch concert by the Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour.

Senegal have launched a legal battle against the decision to strip them of the trophy and award it to Morocco, though the new champions regard the case as closed. Although the Atlas Lions lost 1-0 in the January final, the appeal board of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) awarded them a 3-0 victory on March 17th because Senegal staged a 14-minute walk-off during January’s final in Rabat in protest against the awarding of a penalty to the hosts in added time immediately after Senegal had a goal ruled out.

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Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw said there was no doubt his side were African champions despite having the title taken away and that tournaments should be won on the pitch. In a first comment since the Caf appeal board awarded Morocco the Afcon title, Thiaw said on Friday: “We know we’re African champions.”

Thiaw said he wanted his side to keep focus on football and avoid the controversy surrounding the decision by African football’s governing body. Senegal this week lodged an appeal with the Swiss-based court of arbitration for sport.

Senegalese musician Youssou N'Dour (centre) holds up the African Cup of Nations trophy ahead of Senegal's friendly against Peru at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

“The most important thing is not to get distracted,” added Thiaw, who was at the heart of the controversial walk-off and heavily punished for his actions. He will be allowed to take Senegal to the World Cup in June and Saturday’s warm-up game is followed by another friendly against neighbouring the Gambia in Dakar on Tuesday.

“We know we’re African champions. We’re going to keep working to win more trophies. It’s clear in our minds that competitions and trophies are won on the pitch. We’ve done that; we’re African champions,” Thiaw said.

Morocco, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Ecuador on Friday in a friendly in Madrid, in their first match since the final and the controversial decision to punish Senegal. It was Mohamed Ouahbi’s first game at the helm, just three months out from the 2026 World Cup.

After becoming the first African side to reach the final four in Qatar in 2022, expectations are high for Morocco and they are looking to the future, despite Senegal’s outrage.

“We’re focused on what’s to come and not getting into that [topic],” the Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “The answer from us [about whether the decision was fair] would be what our federation said and that’s all ... we’re looking forwards.”

Before being awarded victory against Senegal, Morocco had won the Afcon only once, in 1976. Like the players, Moroccan media was more concerned with this summer’s World Cup and Ouahbi’s tactical approach than whether Senegal are right to feel aggrieved.

Senegal's Sadio Mane with the African Cup of Nations trophy after the final against Morocco on January 18th. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece said he was satisfied with a draw against the “African champions”. Ouahbi’s team are now technically unbeaten in 25 matches, despite falling on a dramatic night in Rabat against Senegal in the Afcon final.

They lacked precision in attack against Ecuador but Ouahbi, who led Moroccan youngsters to Under-20 World Cup glory last year, highlighted the strength of his team. “I don’t talk in terms of weaknesses. They’re not weaknesses. We are a top-level team – the Ecuadorean coach reminded us of that,” Ouhabi said.

“If you are a top-level team, ranked eighth in the world and World Cup semi-finalists, you don’t have weaknesses. You only have strengths, and then any qualities we’re missing, areas where we’re not performing, we have to make up for collectively.”

Morocco will face Brazil in their first game at the tournament this summer on June 13th, one of the most intriguing matchups of the group phase. Before then the Moroccan federation’s lawyers may have to defend their status as African champions against Senegal’s case, but Ouahbi and his players are only looking forwards to the summer, when they have a chance to win another trophy, this time on the pitch. – Guardian