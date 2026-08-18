Mould, pests and fire alarm problems noted during inspections of homeless accommodation

One inspection report highlighted problems including mould in the sittingroom and bathroom. Photograph: Getty Images

Mould, pest infestations, broken appliances and fittings were uncovered during inspections of emergency accommodation for homeless people, reports show.

Inspectors working on behalf of the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) also noted fire-safety issues due to alarm panels showing faults, overdue servicing and missing records for evacuation drills and emergency-lighting checks.

One report on an apartment highlighted a catalogue of problems including mould in the sittingroom and bathroom, low water pressure, a broken fridge, a window with a broken hinge and a shower head that “keeps falling down”.

Rooms or beds at two facilities were unavailable because of pest-control problems, the records, released by Dublin City Council after a Freedom of Information request, show.

Another report listed multiple problems with the inspected property: “When boiler turned on trip switch kicks in. Socket in sittingroom away from the wall. Damp in bathroom ... Mould on inside of front door.”

At a centre housing 232 people – including 63 families and 18 babies – the fire alarm panel was recorded as being in “fault mode”. Another site visit report detailed a fault affecting “all points” on an alarm system.

Inspectors also found cases where there was no record of required fire drills, bell tests or servicing of alarms and emergency lighting. At one property, fire extinguishers and fire blankets had to be installed in multiple bedrooms containing cooking facilities, according to the records.

The council said there had been an improvement in standards across emergency accommodation since the introduction of the inspection programme.

“Unannounced inspections allow the DRHE to identify issues and ensure that the ... service takes corrective action,” said a council spokesperson. “Issues identified at the time of the inspection are followed up with the service provider in the following weeks until rectified.”

The spokesperson said fire safety was a priority and that inspections tested for any weaknesses with follow-up action where standards were not met.