Leaving Cert results day: ‘It wasn’t the end of the world’

Leaving Cert students from Clonturk Community College, Whitehall, after receiving their results: Eoin Canavan, Aidan Fanning, Sean Whelan, Louis Finnegan, Tim Walker and Adam. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

Cheerful scenes played out in the corridors of Clonturk Community College in north Dublin on Friday as sixth year students received Leaving Certificate results.

While most students received their results online at 10am on Friday, the Educate Together school invited its students in that afternoon to celebrate and share the moments after with peers.

For Ciara Lawler (18), the wait has been “nerve-racking” and the morning was a bit chaotic.

After some momentary panic, she managed to log on to the online portal and view her results.

“I couldn’t remember what my [login] number was. Me and my mum were running all over the house to find it, but once I opened it we were extremely excited to see the results.”

An avid rock climber, Ms Lawler has a sports scholarship lined up at Technological University Dublin (TUD) where she is looking forward to studying sports management, having gained 422 points.

Other students were also feeling the nerves. Half an hour after results were released online, Evan Smith (19) built up the courage to take a look.

“I’m actually feeling a lot better than I thought I would. I was very very nervous. I’m really happy with my results.”

[ On Leaving Cert results day, it’s important to remember the road to adult life is not linearOpens in new window ]

Clonturk Community College students: Caragh Lawlor hopes to study genetic and cell biology, Daisy Wareham hopes for law and media, Eden Brangan wants to do physiotherapy, Arina Foley aims for digital marketing and Amanda Kusnere wants to do European business studies. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

Leaving Cert students: Keira Kesy wants to study criminology in Maynooth, Willow Mitchell hopes for film and French and Daisy Keogh aims for carpentry apprenticeship. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

Mr Smith is looking at arts in Maynooth, where he would like to study English and sociology. English, music and art were his favourite subjects, so it was a relief when he received H2s in all three.

Eden Branagan (18) from Castleknock said it was “a nice surprise” to receive 566 points, which she hopes will secure her a physiotherapy course when the first round of Central Applications Office (CAO) offers come out next Wednesday.

As a runner, Ms Branagan said maintaining a balance between her studies, sport and time with friends was important during sixth year.

“This year was about balancing it all. Making sure you worked hard in school to get the points you needed, look after yourself and see your friends. Keep up the sport for your health – all that combined made the points possible.”

Daisy Keogh (19) from Finglas said there “was definitely a lot of anxiety” in the lead up to results day. “But also there was the constant having to reassure myself that it isn’t the end of the world, and it wasn’t!”

Ms Keogh plans to do a carpentry apprenticeship, which she feels will play to her strengths.

“I thrive at the practical subjects like art and such, and I work well with my hands.”

[ CAO helpdesk 2025: Will primary teaching points change this year? Experts answer your questions liveOpens in new window ]

Principal Anthony Creevey pictured with Leaving Cert students from Clonturk Community College after receiving their results. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

Surrounded by excited students enjoying the sunshine on the school steps, school principal Anthony Creevey said it was a “joyous” day.

“They’re a fantastic group of young people ... I’m so happy today that so many of them have done so well and got the reward for all their hard effort.”

There were 123 students receiving Leaving Certificate results at Clonturk, of which two achieved 613 points.