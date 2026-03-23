‘I think my daughter would be suited to a job with a strong hands-on element or apprenticeship’

OEM engineering apprenticeships serve employers in Ireland involved in everything from agricultural and transportation to pharmaceutical and medical devices industries

Question

My daughter is due to sit the Leaving Cert in June, but has no idea what to do afterwards. She has not applied to the CAO as she is not particularly interested in going to college. She struggles with book learning and finds it boring. She is great with her hands and always fixing something or pulling it apart to see how it works. I think she’d be suited to a job with a strong hands-on element or apprenticeship.

Have you any suggestions?

Answer

As I read your question, one apprenticeship came to mind – OEM engineering apprenticeship. It is a three‑year programme combining paid employment with technical training, and is quickly becoming one of the most sought‑after routes into the sector.

It is aimed at those who enjoy the hands-on aspects of engineering, have a natural curiosity and enjoy the challenge of problem-solving, analysing and diagnosing.

Students who choose this path often cite the same reasons:

They earn while they learn, avoiding the student‑debt burden.

Employers value the real‑world experience apprentices gain on the job.

Many graduates progress into supervisory or full engineering roles.

The programme is actively promoted to both male and female students.

The qualification opens doors internationally and provides access to further study in higher education.

Entry does not require CAO points. Instead, candidates need five passes in the Leaving Cert, one of which must be maths, and has no requirement to have previously studied an engineering subject.

This apprenticeship is targeted at the manufacturing, installation and services sectors of the economy. It serves employers in Ireland involved in everything from agricultural and transportation to pharmaceutical and medical devices industries.

Companies that hire these apprentices are many and varied, including Irish Rail, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon, Combilift, Abbey Machinery, AMCS, Moffett Automation and Jungheinrich.

It is a programme that combines learning in the workplace with learning in a training centre or educational college for a 16-week block each year, either in Raheen Training Centre in Limerick city or Monaghan Institute in Monaghan town. Cavan Monaghan ETB is the national provider for the apprenticeship in partnership with Limerick Clare ETB.

From what I’ve seen, it offers young people a great opportunity to learn in a practical, supportive environment while simultaneously working towards a recognised qualification.

Upon completion, an apprentice will qualify as an engineering technician with an advanced certificate, or level-six award, in OEM engineering. Graduates may progress into supervisory or management roles. They will also be eligible to apply to a range of degree programmes in higher education. So, there would be nothing stopping your daughter taking this level-six qualification on to a full level-eight engineering degree, if she wanted to.

So, how do you get one of these apprenticeships? There are three routes: an applicant may apply directly to a company already registered as an OEM engineering apprenticeship employer; alternatively, a potential applicant may find their own suitable employer; and, finally, one can complete an expression of interest form through the OEM website which is in turn sent out to all registered employers.

This apprenticeship is a proven way for employers to develop talent for their company and industry as well as opening new and rewarding careers, with learning grounded in the practical experience of undertaking a real job.

Visit oemapprenticeship.ie for more information.