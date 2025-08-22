The wait is over - Leaving Cert results are finally here. For thousands of students across the country, it’s the day that’s been etched into the back of their minds for months, or maybe even years.

I still remember my own results day, or rather, how little of it I got to experience. It was 2021, and Ireland was still under some Covid-19 guidelines. We weren’t allowed to collect our results in person, so there were no dramatic walks up to the school gate, no hugs in the hallways. I opened my laptop to the Candidate Self Service Portal, gazed at the screen, phoned my parents and then went about my day as normal. It almost felt anticlimactic, but that can be the nature of these things, especially when the build-up is so intense.

This year’s students will hopefully have a more “normal” experience, one filled with slightly less uncertainty than us Covid Leaving-Certers felt. Whether you’re surrounded by loved ones in the school hall, or quietly opening the Self Service portal at home, it’s a big moment. It marks the end of one chapter and the start of something new, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, a traineeship, or something entirely different.

When you open your results, you might be wondering where your CAO points are. Don’t panic, they’re not supposed to be there. You’ll need to calculate them yourself, (as if sitting two maths papers wasn’t enough!) To show you where you can calculate these points, and to answer any other CAO questions you might have, I’ve put together a video on The Irish Times’ TikTok and Instagram that walks you through all things CAO offers. Here is The Irish Times Leaving Cert results calculator.

If you’re feeling disappointed today, your mind might already be jumping ahead to the idea of repeating the exams. To repeat or not to repeat, that is the question. It’s certainly a tough decision. After a year or two of relentless study, the idea of going back and doing it all again can feel overwhelming. If you’re considering repeating, Colin Gleeson has written an article on what you should think about before making that call.

It’s also important not to jump to any conclusions just yet – it might be too early to assume you won’t get an offer. The points required for courses shift from year to year. Brian Mooney has examined how this year’s results could impact CAO offers.

On the flip-side, if you’re feeling confident that your dream course is within reach, or if you’re a parent feeling nostalgic about your own college days, Ella Sloane has gathered some excellent advice straight from the experiences of university students. It’s the kind of real insight you won’t find in any course prospectus or freshers’ week induction.

Let’s not forget, going straight to university, or going to third-level education at all, is not the be-all and end-all. If you’re thinking about other options, Peter McGuire has highlighted some alternative paths, from going abroad to enrolling in a tertiary degree programme. The road from school to adult life is far from linear, (trust me, I’m still on that path with you), and there are more routes available to young people than ever before.

If you have some time in between your post-results plans, pick up a copy of today’s Irish Times where you will find our results supplement, which is filled with reflections on the results, advice for the future and much more.

After all that, if you’re still wondering how to view your exam script, appeal a result or anything in between, we have expert guidance counselors here to help. Our Leaving Cert Helpdesk will be open from noon today, and we’ll be taking questions until next Friday, August 29th.

Whatever today looks like for you, take a moment to be proud of your accomplishments.

You’ve made it through the Leaving Cert, now comes the next step, and there’s no correct way to take it!