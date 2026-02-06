Timeline: How did fatal bus crash in Dublin city centre happen?

The victim of the bus crash in Dublin city centre on Thursday has been named as Frank Daly. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Timeline

Around 12.30pm: A double-decker Bus Éireann bus, not in service at the time, is understood to have collided with a number of people on North Earl Street in Dublin 1. The vehicle came to a stop, against a shop front and struck a lamp post.

12.32pm: Gardaí and emergency services received reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians.

12.35pm: More than 20 firefighters, paramedics and advanced paramedics responded on four engines, two emergency tenders with heavy rescue tools and an advanced paramedic response car. Two district officers also responded to the incident along with four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the National Ambulance Service.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner was notified. A second male pedestrian, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus, a woman in her 50s, and a female pedestrian, aged in her 30s, were also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Road closures and local diversions were put in place.

The Luas shuts down power in the area and ESB staff are requested to the scene. Dublin Fire Brigade asked the public to avoid Marlborough Street, North Earl Street, Talbot Street and surrounding areas. It also appealed to the public not to share images of the scene or incident.

2pm: Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan told the Dáil that he wanted to update TDs “about the unfolding accident on North Earl Street, where there’s been an incident with a bus and a pedestrian”.

“I regret to say that there has been a fatality there, and three others have been taken to hospital. Obviously, our thoughts are with the family of the person who has been fatally injured and indeed with the people who are in hospital. We wish them well,” he said.

[ Man who died in Dublin city bus crash namedOpens in new window ]

2.15pm: In a statement, the Lord Mayor of Dublin councillor Ray McAdam said he was aware of “a serious incident” at the junction of North Earl Street and Talbot Street.

“All emergency services are in attendance and responding decisively. I am receiving ongoing updates from Dublin Fire Brigade and am assured that the full emergency response is in place,” the Fine Gael councillor said.

“My thoughts are with those who have been injured and with their families at this difficult time. I want to reassure Dubliners that the situation is being actively managed, and I would ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”

Around 2.20pm: The last fire brigade left the scene while gardaí remained. The road remained closed for a number of hours with Luas services resuming later in the day.

4.15pm: In a statement to media, gardaí confirmed the fatality and injuries. It said a senior investigative officer (SIO) had been appointed to lead the investigation from an incident room at Store Street Garda station.

It also requested that anyone who has photographs or video of the incident not to share them but to make them available to investigating gardaí.

[ Pedestrian (80s) dead and three people injured after bus crashes in Dublin city centreOpens in new window ]

Bus Éireann also confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in a serious collision involving pedestrians in the Talbot Street/North Earl Street area.

The company said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm that a fatality had occurred as a result of the incident, and that a number of people have also sustained injuries.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the person who has passed away, as well as with those who have been injured and affected by today’s incident,” it said.

Jean O’Sullivan, chief executive of Bus Éireann, said: “We are profoundly saddened by this tragic incident. On behalf of everyone at Bus Éireann, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and our thoughts are with all those affected at this very difficult time.”