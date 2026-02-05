Pedestrian (80s) dead and three people injured after bus crashes in Dublin city centre

Bus crashes into pedestrians in Dublin city centre, number of injuries suspected. Video: Chris Maddaloni / The Irish Times

A Bus Éireann double-decker bus crashed in Dublin city centre on Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring three others.

The incident took place at the junction of North Earl Street and Marlborough Street.

Emergency services, including paramedics, gardaí and fire brigade, attended the scene.

Gardaí said that a male pedestrian (80s), was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second male pedestrian (20s) is being treated in hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus (female, 50s) and a female pedestrian (30s) are being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan confirmed while speaking in the Dáil that one person had been killed. Gardaí later confirmed that, and added that three people were taken to hospital with injuries of varying severity.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it received reports of a road-traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians at 12.32pm.

More than 20 firefighters, paramedics and advanced paramedics responded on four engines, two emergency tenders with heavy rescue tools and an advanced paramedic response car, it said.

“Two district officers also responded to the incident along with four ambulances and a rapid-response vehicle from the National Ambulance Service,” Dublin City Council, which has responsibility for the fire brigade, said in a statement.

The Luas ceased service in the area for a period, with ESB staff attending. People were asked to avoid the area in the aftermath of the incident.

A spokesman for Bus Éireann on Thursday evening confirmed the fatality and issued “thoughts and heartfelt sympathies” with the family of the person who passed away, as well as those injured or affected.

Emergency services are on the scene after a double decker bus crashed in Dublin city centre, injuring an unknown number of people. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni / The Irish Times

It said it is offering its full support to the relevant authorities as their investigations continue and will provide any additional assistance required.

President Catherine Connolly said: “May I express my deepest condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in today’s accident in Dublin.

“May I further thank the emergency services for their swift attendance on the scene and send my best wishes to those injured and wish them a speedy recovery, as well as to all those impacted by today’s event.”

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Transport and local TDs and councillors also offered condolences.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on North Earl Street. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

In a statement, Bus Éireann confirmed one of its “vehicles was involved in an incident in the Talbot Street/North Earl Street area of Dublin city”.

It said the vehicle was not in service at the time of the incident.

“I heard a loud noise,” said a witness to the incident who declined to give his name. “I thought a fence fell or something fell off a roof ... I could see a woman who was obviously not okay.”

A local business owner said he heard a noise and people outside and went to see what had happened.

“I saw the bus mounted a footpath,” he said. “That street is meant to be pedestrianised.

“People ran down to help and then loads more were coming out to see what happened. I’m already getting sent on videos of it. I don’t want even to see them, it’s horrendous. For everyone involved.”

Appeals were made for members of the public who were at the scene of the Talbot Street bus crash not to post videos online.

Sinn Féin’s Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward, speaking in the Dáil, urged people to “refrain from sharing images and videos on social media”. He added: “I know somebody that has happened to before and it’s an absolutely horrible way to find out that a loved one was involved in a tragic incident, and so I would ask people to refrain from that.”

Offering his prayers to everyone involved in the tragedy, he also thanked the first responders at the scene. “I don’t think you often get enough thanks from us in this House for being there and assist people in this tragic time.”