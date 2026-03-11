Annual St Patrick’s Festival to begin this Saturday with more than 150 artists

The annual St Patrick’s Festival kicks off this Saturday, with more than 3,000 participants expected to be involved in this year’s parade.

Locals and visitors can expect a programme featuring more than 150 artists taking part across music, street theatre, dance, comedy, craft and participatory performance.

The national St Patrick’s Day Parade will return on Tuesday, March 17th, following its established route from Parnell Square.

More than half a million people are expected to line the streets of Dublin to watch the parade on Tuesday.

The theme for St Patrick’s Festival 2026 is Roots, “a celebration of where we come from, what grounds us, and how we continue to grow together”.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said the theme is “especially fitting ... It reminds us that the story of Dublin is shaped by the generations who built our communities, the traditions that ground us, and the cultures that continue to enrich our city today”.

He said the festival was “a huge opportunity for us in Dublin to put our best foot forward ... so that those who are coming to visit our city, and Dubliners in the city centre, all have a wonderful time”.

“We are now a multicultural society and it’s great to see that so many different communities are going to be taking part,” he said of the diversity of participants and attendees.

Speaking about the operations involved, McAdam said there’ll be over 450 cleaning staff on duty on St Patrick’s Day for waste management.

“We expect more than 40 tonnes of rubbish to be collected and 950 bins emptied across the route,” he said.

“Many respects to the unsung heroes of Dublin who’ll be out early morning and late at night, to make sure that while everyone has a fun time, we’ll make sure the city stays clean as well”.

[ Ireland’s oldest man: the two things he attributes his long life toOpens in new window ]

The theme for St. Patrick’s Festival 2026 is Roots. Photograph: Alan Betson

He advised parents to “have some identifying details” on their children “just in case they get separated” as a safety precaution at large events.

Throughout the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend, An Garda Síochána will have “a comprehensive policing operation in place across Dublin,” Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Roberts said.

“Gardaí will be out working hard to make sure that the many thousands attending the national parade and the wide range of family-friendly events being held across the city can enjoy themselves. Those attending the festivities can help us keep people safe by using public transport and following the instructions of Gardaí and stewards,” he added.

“We want everyone to have a brilliant time with family and friends, so please look out for one another and don’t hesitate to call on us should you need our help”.

[ St Patrick: 13 facts you need to know about Ireland’s patron saintOpens in new window ]