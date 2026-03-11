Boy (3) dies after being struck by vehicle in car park of Dublin shopping centre

A three-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car in the underground car park of Charlestown Shopping Centre, Finglas.

The child was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to hospital, but he has since died from the injuries he sustained in the incident.

The incident occurred at about 8.40am in the underground car park of the Dublin 11 shopping centre. The alarm was raised immediately and emergency services rushed to the scene.

The scene has been sealed off and has undergone an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. The vehicle was also being examined and the driver, and other witnesses, were being interviewed.

“The young boy (3) was transported by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Temple Street with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased this afternoon,” Garda Headquarter said in a statement, adding a family liaison officer (FLO) has being appointed to support the child’s family.

“The scene is preserved and a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is being carried out. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are especially keen to speak to anyone who was in the shopping centre car park between 8.20am and 9am.

Anyone who was recording in the area, including dashcam, is asked to make it available to the investigation team at Finglas Garda station.