Firefighters tackle blaze near IFSC in Dublin city centre

Scene of the fire at George's Dock near the IFSC. Photograph: @DubFireBrigade

Dublin Fire Brigade has responded to a fire near the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Dublin city centre.

DFB has requested that Gas Networks Ireland attend the scene, a statement said.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening and several firefighters are using a 70mm hose to control the blaze.

Three fire engines along with senior officers are at the scene at George’s Dock in the north inner city.

Three fire engines along with senior officers are on scene at a fire at George's Dock near the IFSC.



Firefighters are using 70mm hose to control the fire and cool adjacent exposures. We've requested

@GasNetIrl to the location. pic.twitter.com/kLq6awn9mP — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 19, 2025

Gardaí are also present at the scene, which is close to KPMG’s offices at Harbourmaster Place.

As a result of the fire, Luas Red Line services are currently only operating from Tallaght/Saggart to Connolly. There is no service from Busáras to The Point at present.

“Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this service disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a statement noted.

Footage of the blaze has been posted on social media. The cause is not yet clear.