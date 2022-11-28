Dublin mayor signs twinning agreement with Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Dublin's Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy and the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State, Mykola Povoroznyk, signed the Dublin-Kyiv twinning agreement during her visit to the 2022 Kyiv Investment Forum in Brussels.

Dublin and the city of Kyiv in Ukraine have agreed to start a process to “twin” the two cities.

Twinning is a form of voluntary agreement between cities, town or even counties aimed at encouraging business, trade, educational, or cultural exchanges between partners. The twinned cities can usually expect an increase of business, tourism and trade, and more investment in the local economy.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy signed the agreement to begin a twinning process with Kyiv, on Monday. The lord mayor and the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State, Mykola Povoroznyk, had previously signed the Dublin Kyiv Twinning Agreement during the 2022 Kyiv Investment Forum in Brussels.

Dublin City Council said the signing of the document gives effect to an emergency motion passed at a council meeting on March 7th to express the solidarity of the people of Dublin with the people of Kyiv.

READ MORE

Ms Conroy said she was “delighted” to begin the process of twinning with Kyiv.

Referring to the Russian attack on Ukraine the Lord Mayor said “everyone in Dublin, and indeed across the country, hopes that this unjust war will be brought to an end as soon as possible. Our thoughts are with our friends in Kyiv.”

Following Monday’s signing, the two cities will now work on ways Dublin can express its solidarity with the people of Kyiv and how best to support the Irish Government in its humanitarian work with refugees from Kyiv.