A stroll through St Stephen’s Green in the centre of Dublin city at lunchtime that was once described as heavenly in song has become more like a scene from a Hitchcock film.

Afternoon strollers must contend with frenzied birds dive-bombing anyone brave or foolish enough to attempt to eat a sandwich, a slice of pizza or an ice cream.

With a speed and accuracy that verges on the uncanny, the gulls of Dublin can make off with the lunches of the unsuspecting before devouring the spoils of a new war in front of the hungry eyes of the bereft.

But it is not the thieving gulls that are to blame for the daylight robberies in the green.

Niall Hatch, head of communications and development at BirdWatch Ireland, says responsibility lies with the people who have laid waste to the birds’ natural habitats and who continue to encroach on the spaces they once called home.

While the gulls have been part of the fabric of Dublin for centuries, the phenomenon of the birds stealing our food is more recent.

The issue first came to public attention in 2014 when Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan told the Seanad that the city’s gulls had “lost the run of themselves completely”.

He said they were “getting so cheeky now that they attack young children and dispossess them of their lollipops and stuff like that”. He demanded action.

“They’re not seagulls; they’re vermin, they’re scavenger gulls,” he said.

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O’Sullivan’s is not a lone voice. In recent years politicians and members of the public have demanded action to bring the gulls to heel.

Aggressive seagulls attacking people and pets, making noise and creating fear across Dublin last summer prompted a considerable level of correspondence to the councils of Dublin City and Fingal, according to documents released under Freedom of Information legislation.

In one reported incident, a Dublin 4 resident appealed to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) for help because, he claimed, he was repeatedly being attacked by gulls near his home.

A resident of Clare Hall in north Dublin sought advice in April about “nuisance seagulls” that were nesting behind their chimney.

“Last year I had to deal with 10 weeks of sleep deprivation due to squawking from very early,” the resident said.

They also claimed the seagulls were “attacking my kitten and cat” and spreading excrement over their house and cars.

A seagull perches on a waste bin in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

“I cannot deal with this again through the summer,” said the resident.

In July, one homeowner in Coolock on Dublin’s northside complained of seagulls with three chicks nesting in their chimney.

“They are becoming highly aggressive, and we are nearly unable to go out [into] our back garden with the danger of the seagulls attacking,” the homeowner said.

Another person living in an estate in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, wrote to NPWS in July to complain about a “possibly dangerous and rapidly developing situation” concerning a pair of nesting herring gulls protecting their chicks.

The individual said children in the estate were “totally innocently” provoking the birds as they found it was “fun” when the birds swooped towards them.

“This seems to actually be making the birds even more aggressive and they are now swooping down at dog walkers and passersby who are unaware of the issue,” the person said.

[Gulls are] a species in crisis rather than a species that’s doing well – and, unfortunately, that’s the case for the vast majority of Irish birds, with as many as 63 per cent of Irish bird species threatened — Niall Hatch, BirdWatch Ireland

“A little child might get harmed as I understand these birds have very sharp beaks.”

Apart from the nesting issues, food is being taken from the hands of unsuspecting al fresco diners.

“It is something that in BirdWatch Ireland we have heard in recent years and people are increasingly complaining about it, so there’s no denying that there is an issue,” Hatch says.

“However, I’d suggest that the real problem isn’t the seagulls – they’re a symptom of a much bigger problem.”

Some people look for “easy wins” by criticising the gulls, but the birds are not the problem, he says. People are.

Gulls are legally protected under the EU’s birds directive and are in a desperate fight for survival in face of an attack on multiple fronts, according to wildlife campaigners.

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Hatch says the Irish herring gull population has declined by 90 per cent “in just three decades”.

“So, far from the population increasing or the birds losing the run of themselves, some of the places that they used to live and feed and breed have become overrun with introduced predators like rats and mink,” he says.

“We have seen warming ocean temperatures and pollution in the oceans, and fish stocks destroyed and overfishing.”

Hatch says gulls are “a species in crisis rather than a species that’s doing well – and, unfortunately, that’s the case for the vast majority of Irish birds, with as many as 63 per cent of Irish bird species threatened”.

There is, he says, “no point in tackling the symptoms or the consequence of the problem”.

“We have to tackle the real problem. We have to make sure that nesting colonies are left undisturbed. We have to try to restore food chains in the ocean,” says Hatch. “Climate change impacts all of these things, so it all comes down to us.”

There are undoubtedly issues during the summer nesting season when birds become understandably defensive and aggressive as they try to protect their young.

Hatch says most gulls in urban centres keep to themselves and are content going through bins rather than taking food off people.

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“They are naturally quite wary of people and don’t like to be around us,” he says.

But there are some gulls that have become skilled at stealing food from under our noses.

Biologist Éanna Ní Lamhna experienced this recently when she lost a croissant as she strolled through Herbert Park in Ballsbridge on Dublin’s southside.

Despite the theft, she says she is very much on the side of the gulls.

“We call them herring gulls, not because they eat herring, but because they used to follow the herring boats and eat what was thrown overboard by the fishermen,” she says.

“But now we have these giant trawlers and everything is frozen on board, so nothing is thrown overboard.”

She says gulls like to nest on flat surfaces on cliff tops and grassy surfaces nearby.

“But now lots of the flat surfaces by the seaside have been turned into golf courses so are not available,” says Ní Lamhna.

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“So we took their food and we took their nesting places, and instead of having the decency to go extinct like most of the things that we do this to, they came into our towns.”

As scavengers they were attracted to rubbish in landfills, and when those were shut down the gulls came after city centre rubbish – and eventually the food in people’s hands.

Ní Lamhna says this is the price we pay for taking everything else from them.

Gerry Farrell, deputy chief executive of Dublin Town, an umbrella group representing businesses in the city, says the gull problem has diminished recently thanks to regulations aimed at reducing the use of plastic waste bags. But for people eating lunch outdoors, the gulls remain “a nuisance” he says.

He does not apportion blame and accepts that the gulls are “a protected species”.

“I don’t see the environmental protections changing anytime soon, so if you’re having your sandwich on a public bench or in a public park, you just need to be careful,” he says.