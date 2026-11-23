An Garda Síochána is appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Co Donegal and a crash in Co Mayo in which two people were seriously injured. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 40s has died after he was struck by a car in Co Donegal on Sunday evening.

The fatal incident happened on the R238 at Drumskellan, Muff, at around 8.30pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which was attended by gardaí and emergency services.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a postmortem is due to take place, and the coroner has been notified.

The road remained closed on Monday morning for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Road users, including those with video or dash cam footage, who were in the area between 7.45pm and 8.45pm on Sunday are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Separately, two men were seriously injured in a two-car crash on the N59 at Ballycroy, Westport, Co Mayo, at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The men, who were the drivers of the cars and aged in their 60s and 70s, were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The road is currently closed pending technical examination, with local diversions in place. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

A 62-year-old man, named as John Queenan, died following a hit-and-run involving a scrambler in Co Mayo on Friday evening. A woman in her 60s also died after a crash in Ennis, Co Clare, on Friday.