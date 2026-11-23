Kenmare Resources said on Monday its board “would be minded to recommend” a takeover by a company controlled by the de facto business head of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family if the suitor pitched a firm offer at a proposed level of £3.80 per share.

The proposal is 28 per cent below the £5.30-a-share one that was put forward early last year by a consortium led by Kenmare’s former managing director, Michael Carvill, which the titanium minerals miner rejected as undervaluing the business. However, it is more than double where the stock was trading before it emerged in early October that Kenmare was being circled by Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH).

Kenmare said that it was also in talks to receive interim funding from IRH. If this is not secured, the company said it will need to raise at least $50 million of equity early next year to ensure it has enough cash and to secure amendments to a revolving credit facility under discussion with its banks.

Shares in the company have slumped since the end of talks in June 2025 with the Carvill consortium, amid ongoing falling prices of titanium minerals, the main product of its Moma mine in Mozambique, and extended uncertainty over royalties talks with the local government, which finally ended in an agreement late last month.

The Irish Times reported on October 6th that IRH, a unit of International Holding Company (IHC), which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was running the rule over Kenmare.

Kenmare is led by managing director Tom Hickey.