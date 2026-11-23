Computer-generated image of the proposed 10-storey hotel and aparthotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, encompassing 438 rooms and hotel apartments

Residents in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, have complained of an “overconcentration” of hotels locally and potential loss of privacy due to the scale and height of a proposed 10-storey hotel and aparthotel.

Alongside believing the proposed project is “simply too large”, locals raised concerns that just four car parking spaces would be provided for the development of 438 rooms and hotel apartments in total.

Renmark Property Holdings Limited had been granted permission in 2022 to construct an office building at the site, formerly home to Zurich House on Ballsbridge Park, near Meta’s European headquarters and the RDS.

The building was subsequently demolished to make way for the eight-storey development.

However, plans were changed amid a “significant decline in demand” for large office spaces since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to planning documents.

Under the revised proposal, a 244-bedroom hotel and an aparthotel with 194 rooms would be constructed in two 10-storey blocks, with setbacks at the first, sixth and eight levels. Also included in the plans are publicly accessible bars and restaurants.

A planning report said the development seeks to “address a lack of tourist accommodation in this part of Dublin city”, describing the site as being “particularly well positioned for visitor accommodation”.

It cited its proximity to the RDS and Aviva Stadium, as well as the “significant concentration” of embassies, international businesses and large employers in the wider Ballsbridge area.

Under the plans, only four staff car parking spaces would be provided. This is due to its “strategic location” and a “variety of public transport options”.

Enough bicycle parking for 64 bikes would be provided, 38 of which would be designated for staff and 26 for visitors.

Renmark Property Holdings Limited had been granted permission in 2022 to construct an office building at the site, formerly home to Zurich House on Ballsbridge Park

The proposed hotel and aparthotel would be located in a largely residential area, directly across from a row of cottages on Ballsbridge Avenue where residents said they use “limited on-street parking”.

In objections, locals raised concerns that the lack of planned car spaces was “likely to push parking on to nearby streets” due to demand from visitors and staff.

“It would be unreasonable for local residents to bear the consequences of inadequate parking provision for a major commercial development,” said one.

A complaint raised by several residents was the perceived “overconcentration” of hotels in the area, with one local saying Ballsbridge was a “residential neighbourhood and not a city centre high street”.

Noting there were “three very large hotels” located nearby, they said “yet another hotel” would “exacerbate the existing saturation of hotel rooms within the immediate vicinity”.

Also largely at issue were the proposed height and scale of the development, with several complaints pointing to potential “overlooking and loss of privacy” from upper-floor rooms.

“The prospect of losing the privacy of our garden, to the extent that it becomes uncomfortable or virtually unusable as a private family space, is deeply concerning,” one wrote.

Others complained of noise disturbances associated with guests, alongside “taxis idling”, “smokers gathering outside” and construction disruption.