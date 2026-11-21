Tourists in Moscow could do worse than visit the Black Swan, an Irish gastropub on Zabelina Street.

It is one of the few bars in the city offering draught Guinness and, according to online reviews, it serves a good steak.

Visitors also have a chance of running into an internet celebrity or two.

The bar is one of the favourite haunts of a group of western expats who have relocated to Moscow to take up jobs as propagandists for the Putin regime.

On a given night, this may include John Mark Dougan, a former US police officer and marine who fled to Russia shortly before being charged with extortion and wiretapping in his home country. He operates a network of dozens of AI-generated websites designed to mimic genuine news outlets and insert fake anti-Ukraine stories in the mainstream western discourse, according to an investigation by The New York Times.

Other patrons include Tara Reade, a former US congressional staffer who was granted asylum in Russia, The New York Times reported, after making claims of sexual assault against Joe Biden during the 2020 US presidential election – claims Biden flatly denied. She now works for the state-controlled broadcaster RT.

The Black Swan’s most famous patron, at least to potential Irish customers, is Chay Bowes (55), the Dublin man who came to prominence in 2020 when he produced documents showing taoiseach Leo Varadkar had leaked a confidential document to a friend.

Four years after moving to Russia and taking up a job with Russian state-backed news channel RT promoting Kremlin talking points, Bowes, who lives in Moscow with his wife and family, was this week sanctioned by the European Commission, which accused him of spreading Russia propaganda.

The sanctions freeze financial assets he holds inside the European Union and ban him from travelling to other EU member states. EU citizens and businesses are also prohibited from giving him money. However, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, he will still be permitted to return to Ireland.

Bowes denies all the allegations laid out in the sanctions, saying “again, I stress, these sanctions are deployed as a tool to suppress freedom of speech and deny”.

[ Podcast: Why is Irishman Chay Bowes on the EU’s sanctions list?Opens in new window ]

A leaked collection of messages and files from a computer belonging to Dougan, seen by The Irish Times, paints a picture of a group of westerners who meet for pints, football games and, on one occasion, a chilli cook-off. They also collaborate on work projects, gripe about salaries and ask each other for advice.

“The budget is stupidly small. I’m doing on $2,000 per month what others are doing for 10 times that amount,” Dougan told Mira Terada, aka Oksana Vovk.

Terada was previously jailed in the US for money laundering and now runs the Foundation to Battle Injustice (R-FBI), a Russian propaganda operation founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the deceased leader of the infamous Wagner mercenary group that supplied fighters for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

She advised a frustrated Dougan to contact Bowes in RT. “He works there and close to the heads. He could help,” she wrote in August last year.

Message posted by Mira Terada, aka Oksana Vovk, who was previously jailed in the US for money laundering and now runs a Russian propaganda operation, to former US marine John Mark Dougan suggesting that he contact Dubliner Chay Bowes in Russian-state controlled news channel RT

A few months later, on Christmas Eve 2024, Bowes received a Telegram message from Dougan.

“I’m at Black Swan. You have any plans to come?” Dougan asked Bowes. Bowes declined.

A few days later, Dougan invited Bowes for a New Year’s Eve dinner. Again, Bowes declined but promised they would meet for drinks in a few days.

Contacted by The Irish Times, Dougan said his data that was leaked was genuine but that some fake material had been inserted, specifically a letter he had purportedly sent to Putin. He denied being close to Bowes.

“No. Met him like twice in social settings. Super nice guy, but I don’t know much about him. I think I invited him to one of my parties once,” he said.

However, in at least one of the leaked chats, he described Bowes as a friend.

WhatsApp messages between Chay Bowes and John Mark Dougan

Asked about his disinformation activities, Dougan said: “There’s nothing fake about them. The stories are generally legitimate; they are rewritten from other existing news sources.”

Bowes told The Irish Times he is not in any way linked to Dougan.

Sanctions

The news of the sanctions taken against Bowes this week sparked a mixture of self-satisfaction among his critics and loud denunciations of the measures by politicians on both the left and right.

He is one of only a handful of EU citizens, and the only Irish person, to be specifically sanctioned by the EU since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett characterised the decision as punishing a journalist for disagreeing “with the western military line”.

“Now, people should see that as a sinister development, a chilling development, because where does it stop?” Boyd Barrett said.

However, the text of sanctions goes well beyond Bowes’s work as a correspondent for RT.

It accuses him of involvement in “numerous information operations” conducted by R-FBI, the influence operation founded by Prigozhin and run by Terada.

It also accuses him of regular involvement in the amplification of content from Storm-1516, a pro-Russian disinformation operation linked by researchers to Russian intelligence.

Pro-Russian tweet posted by Chay Bowes.

Both operations use the same techniques. A fake news story, usually about Ukraine, is uploaded to a website. It is then picked up and shared by a network of influencers. Eventually it reaches the social media feeds of western audiences, who have no idea where the story originated. The process is sometimes referred to as “information laundering”.

Consistent sharer

An example of this approach was documented by researchers from Clemson University in the US in April 2024. A story appeared on two fake news websites allegedly linked to Dougan, the former US police officer, headlined: “Chilling Leaks Expose Alleged CIA Plot by Ukrainian Troll Cabal to Subvert 2024 US Election.”

Researchers said Bowes and Reade were among the first accounts to share it on social media network Twitter, now known as X, ensuring it was seen by their thousands of followers. (Bowes currently has just over 300,000 followers on the platform.) The claim soon went viral across multiple platforms.

“Bowes is perhaps the most consistent sharer of Storm-1516 content since its inception, sharing 28 different narratives on his X profile as of October 5, 2024,” the Clemson researchers stated in a 2024 report.

“On multiple occasions Bowes has been the first social media account we were able to identify sharing one of these narratives.”

A pro-Russian tweet posted by Chay Bowes.

An investigation by Bloomberg in April called Bowes the third most prolific spreader of Storm-1516 disinformation while a May 2025 report by Viginum, an agency established by the French government to combat foreign disinformation, also stated Bowes plays a key role in amplifying the fake stories.

“Across both campaigns, we have found him to spread dozens of false claims about the Russia-Ukraine war, in an apparent attempt to undermine international support for Ukraine and [president Volodymyr] Zelenskiy himself,” Alice Lee, a researcher with Newsguard, told The Irish Times.

In November 2024, Bowes posted a claim that surrenders of Ukrainian troops had increased eightfold since the election of Donald Trump in the US, along with a photograph of men in uniform with their hands behind their heads. The claims were false and the surrendering men in the photograph were Russian soldiers.

“He is a launderer rather than a generator. He acts as a clearing house, making sure the false narratives spread and as a westerner, he grants them a sense of authenticity,” said an EU source involved in sanctions administration.

An example of the pro-Russian tweet posted by Dubliner Chay Bowes

Bowes sent a detailed response to queries from The Irish Times about his online activity. It referred to him in the third person and, according to multiple AI detector programmes, it was almost entirely generated by AI.

“I used AI to summarise elements of my written rebuttal of the EU sanctions. I fail to see what the issue is with that,” Bowes responded when questioned about this.

His reply pointed to caveats and limitations in the various reports. For example, the reports do not contain evidence Bowes knowingly intended to share pro-Kremlin narratives or was paid or instructed to do so.

He says he regularly deleted posts when it was established they were false and that this shows he was not intentionally spreading disinformation.

“No document, no payment trail, no communication, no testimony links Bowes to Storm-1516 operators,” his response states.

The Islander

Also mentioned in the sanctions is a “pro-Russian disinformation network” called The Islander News. Records show the Islander.eu website was first registered in Ireland in May 2022 by a company called Oldstone Productions. That company was first set up by Bowes in 2015. He remains a director along with his wife but no accounts have been filed since 2020.

The website is now offline but according to an archived version, it was founded by Bowes and a man called Gerry Nolan, who identifies himself online as “a proud Irish journalist”.

Gerry’s real name is Jared Nolan. According to local reporting and court records seen by The Irish Times, he pleaded guilty in 2018 in Canada to luring a child for the purposes of obtaining child pornography.

Nolan, who was a communications manager for an Ontario hospital, groomed a 16-year-old girl over several months and convinced her to send him nude photographs. He was also accused of similar offences in Ireland and the UK but these charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea, local media reported.

“I am appalled by my actions,” Nolan told the court before being jailed for 18 months.

Asked about his connections to Nolan, Bowes said he has never met the man and had no prior knowledge of him when Nolan was recommended to him as an online editor for the Islander. Bowes said he no longer has any connection to the webpage.

Contacted by The Irish Times, Nolan said he was a dual Irish-Canadian citizen. He denied any involvement in Russian disinformation operations.

“I don’t work for any Russian entity state or private and consider myself anti-war and pro-sanity.”

Gerry Nolan, who identifies himself online as 'a proud Irish journalist' and whose real name is Jared Nolan. Source: Nolan's X social media account

He said he parted ways with Bowes, who he described as “a good man”, in September 2024 over editorial disagreements.

Asked about the 2018 conviction, Nolan pointed to a lengthy post on one of his social media channels claiming the prosecution was revenge by authorities for his anti-war stance.

The Islander’s last story appeared in March 2024. However, social media accounts using the same name and still under the control of Nolan continue to post pro-Russian narratives online.

A tweet linking to a report from Islander News, which was mentioned in the EU sanctions document, shared by Chay Bowes

Army medic

Before being labelled a propagandist by the commission in Brussels, Bowes had many other titles, including whistleblower, medical entrepreneur and tour guide.

One of those titles is Army medic. Over the years, descriptions of Bowes in the media have often referred to him serving as a medic in the Irish Defence Forces or as a member of the Army’s Medical Corps. Bowes has described himself in similar terms.

“I was trained as a combat paramedic in the Irish Army,” he said in one recent interview.

The website of Golden Pen, an agency that represents “creators”, states Bowes is one of its clients and describes him as a former “Irish Defence Forces medic”.

The Irish Times has established Bowes never qualified as a medic or in any other speciality in the Defence Forces. He joined the Fórsa Cosanta Áitiúil (FCA), the old name for the Army Reserve, as a recruit in 1988.

When his service ended officially three years later, in May 1991, he still had the rank of recruit, meaning he did not complete basic military training.

Asked about this, Bowes directed questions to the Department of Defence.

According to his own accounts, Bowes then worked as a phlebotomist before setting up Tara Healthcare, which offered home-based care to patients. VHI later purchased the company and made Bowes the chief executive of the renamed VHI Hospital@home.

He left that company in 2011 and, according to company records, set up Revolutionary Sightseeing, which offered tours of sites from the 1916 Rising.

In 2013, he set up Range River Mountain, a sporting goods and firearms shop in Tallaght, Dublin. That company was formally wound up by a liquidator earlier this month, though there is no indication this is related to the EU sanctions.

Bowes set up other companies in the healthcare area over the following years before coming to public prominence in 2020 when he provided the Village Magazine with documents showing then taoiseach Leo Varadkar had leaked a secret draft GP contract to his friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was head of the National Association of General Practitioners.

It triggered a significant political scandal and a Garda inquiry into Varadkar’s conduct. No charges were brought.

[ The 'Leo the Leak' affairOpens in new window ]

Alongside tech entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave, Bowes then founded the investigative website The Ditch before departing in 2022 and moving to Russia.

“When everyone was running out of the house on fire, I decided to run in,” he said in one interview. He added he had first visited Russia in 2015 after its invasion of Crimea in Ukraine.

One individual who knew Bowes well in recent years said he had a view of the world that gave a lot of time to Russia’s perspective, even after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his move to Moscow.

The sanctions will have likely minimal impact on Bowes’s life in Moscow. They will only become relevant if Bowes decides to return to Ireland, where he has been an occasional visitor in recent years.

For example last April, he was present at the Black Forge Inn, Conor McGregor’s pub in Dublin, during a visit of the far-right US broadcaster Tucker Carlson.

Chay Bowes in the crowd at the Black Forge Inn, the Dublin pub owned by former mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor

It is unclear what assets Bowes has in Ireland that may be at risk of seizure due to the sanctions. Records show that despite setting up about a dozen companies in Ireland over the years, none appear to be currently active.

There are signs, however, that Bowes intends to maintain an interest in Irish affairs.

Gavin Lowbridge, a prominent Irish anti-immigration activist, recently told his Offgrid Ireland livestream that Bowes has promised Russian money is available for the Irish far-right movement.

“Chay Bowes from Russia, he said if we get our act together, there’ll be money. There’s loads of f**king people wanting to help us,” Lowbridge said.

Bowes denies ever having contact with Lowbridge.

He told The Irish Times that his legal team has now put Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee on notice that he intends to appeal the EU sanctions decision.