Emma Fogarty and Colin Farrell’s extraordinary friendship: ‘In my 50 years of living, she baffles me still to this day’

Last month, HBO sent a private jet to Dublin to fly the star of a new documentary to London for the premiere. Colin Farrell appears in the film. But the private jet was not for him. The VIP passenger was Emma Fogarty, who has a rare, incurable genetic skin condition, epidermolysis bullosa or EB. Taking a commercial flight would have been physically impossible for her. As a publicist working on the film whispered to me, it was the one time you can emit all that carbon with a clean conscience.

Fogarty was born 42 years ago. When she was diagnosed with EB, her parents were told she was unlikely to survive a week – which was probably for the best, said the doctor. With EB, the proteins that hold the layers of skin together are missing or faulty, leaving it as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. The slightest knock or bang can cause the skin to tear or blister; 80 per cent of Fogarty’s body is without skin, and is wrapped in bandages to protect the wounds.

EB is the most painful condition nobody has heard of, she explains. “Every minute of every day is very hard. It’s extremely painful when you have no skin.” A nurse comes in daily, and every other day does a full bandage change, which takes between two and four hours. Fogarty is prescribed a huge amount of painkillers, which take the edge off, just. “It’s not easy. It really isn’t. But you do have to keep going because you either live or you die. And I want to live.”

EB has robbed her of a whole other life: her dad walking her down the aisle, having children, a career. “But look at what I’ve been given,” she says. “There is a gift there somewhere in the life that I’ve been given.” Her many achievements include raising more than €1 million for charity in 2024 by celebrating her 40th with her mate in the Dublin marathon. That mate is Farrell, who pushed her wheelchair for the final 4km, one for every decade of her life. It took months to prepare for, and it’s all documented in The Slightest Touch, a film by Rachel Fleit.

It’s 1pm when I speak to Fogarty by phone. She’s been in a bandage change all morning. “We’ve literally just finished.” I’ve been scrolling her Instagram, looking at pictures from the premiere: a selfie on the private jet with a prosecco, photos on the red carpet, dressed in a gorgeous silvery blue trouser suit next to Farrell.

Fogarty first crossed paths with him about 15 years ago at a charity dinner. What clicked? “Humour. We were laughing from the minute we met, slagging each other,” Fogarty remembers. “I was messing with him, and he was messing with me.”

Their friendship started with the occasional text a couple of times a year. These days, whenever Farrell flies to Ireland from Los Angeles, he pops over. “He’ll have a cup of tea and a sandwich, sit down and chat to the family. Daddy’s big into films. So he’ll always be chatting to Colin about the films. Whereas I’m like, ‘How are the kids?’”

Fogarty lives in the town of Abbeyleix in Co Laois with her parents. Growing up she was determined to lead as normal a life as possible with EB. At 18, she left home to study in Limerick. After college she moved to Dublin, working in a bank and living independently in her own flat. Then, at the age of 23, she broke a leg, forcing a move back home.

Her friendship with Farrell is, she says, the unlikeliest thing ever: “I’m this smalltown girl who has a terrible disability, and he’s this huge superstar in Hollywood. Two totally different lives that you would never put together in a million years. But somehow, we have found this wonderful friendship.”

Emma Fogarty and Colin Farrell at The Slightest Touch screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival. Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI

They became closer after Fogarty’s left leg was amputated in 2019 following a cancer diagnosis. Her severe form of EB puts her at high risk of an aggressive skin cancer; she has been diagnosed twice. “After I lost my leg, Colin was one of the only people who asked, ‘How’s your head? How’s your mental health?’ I think people were too afraid to ask, or didn’t want to. He was one of the few who did.”

After 15 years, they are the closest they’ve ever been. “He’s a true friend. I know I’ll have him with me for the rest of my days.” Fogarty is the oldest surviving person in Ireland with her form of EB, and her condition will deteriorate as she ages. The marathon took it out of her, she admits. Luckily, there were no bumps or knocks. But afterwards, she found a wound on her knee – caused, she thinks, by the boot-cut jeans she was wearing. It took a year to heal.

On the day, she had painkillers tucked up her sleeve. “But in the end the adrenaline is what got me through. It was just pure electric. You could feel the energy in the crowds. It was just amazing, and pushed us through, and it was great, and I didn’t feel any pain.”

Fogarty asked for the film to include scenes showing her getting a bandage change. It’s incredibly personal, but was important to her: “When I walk into a room, people see my hands bandaged and my arms bandaged. It’s intense, but what they see is bandages.” Fogarty can explain EB at length, “but until somebody sees a wound, it’s very hard to picture what a wound looks like”. Doctors compare EB wounds to third-degree burns. “As vulnerable a moment as it was, I knew I wanted to show my wounds.” Typically, she approached it with a dry sense of humour, quipping: “We’re not filming the bum. It’s not that sort of movie.”

When I catch up with Farrell in a London hotel room, he looks a bit grim. His publicist calls across the room offering coffee: “Colin, your usual? Oat milk latte?” But he wants the hard stuff: “Black coffee please, love.” He has a vape clamped in one hand.

He has no regrets about the film. He’d do it all again in a heartbeat for Fogarty. “But I had loads of concerns at the start.” Like what? “Is it going to seem like a puff piece? Or me trying to show that I’m a nice guy?” He mimics a smarmy Hollywood voice: “He’s a celebrity, and he’s friends with a disabled person.” Farrell grimaces, eyebrows shooting up his forehead. “That shit had to die. We’re friends in spite of Emma having EB, and in spite of any celebrity I have. We’re friends.”

Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty in The Slightest Touch. Photograph: HBO Max

You can see why he might feel exposed. Since his hell-raiser years, Farrell has mostly maintained a dignified silence about his personal life. “I’ve no interest in anyone knowing anything about my life,” he says in the film. But he made a calculation at the start, he tells me: “I knew I was going to have to open up myself a little bit to get Emma’s story out there.”

Grudgingly, he welcomed the camera inside his home in Los Angeles, where his two sons – James, 23, and Henry, 17 – wander about in the background. And he opened up to director Rachel Fleit, perhaps more than he intended. About his family, and addiction. How at 13 or 14 he started drinking, and sank pints in the pub near his house in Castleknock, Dublin. He was a shy kid who came out of himself with a bit of booze in his belly. Later came “every drug you can think of”.

[ Colin Farrell: ‘I’m finding the 40s to be the most meaningful and beautiful chapter in my life’Opens in new window ]

Farrell got clean in December 2005. He woke up in rehab after filming Miami Vice. He credits his son James, then 2½, with his staying sober. “I realised he needed a dad,” he says in the film. “And more than other kids, because he would never be able to take care of himself.” James has Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes developmental delay and seizures.

There’s a lovely scene in the film where James, who is non-verbal, walks into the livingroom, munching crisps. He crashes the interview, diving over the top of the sofa on to Farrell, who pulls him in for a bear hug – affectionately picking stray crumbs off his son’s jumper, eating them one by one.

You could not have plotted that scene better, I say to Farrell, which makes him grin. “Yeah. It was like I slipped him a 20 and said, ‘Come in here and make me look good’. He played a blinder.” Farrell pauses, turning more serious. “That moment, more than any other … that was … yeah …” There’s a long pause. “It was beautiful.” And it must be nice to have it recorded on camera, I suggest. He considers this. “I suppose. But I have it in here as well.” Farrell taps his chest.

His coffee has arrived. He looks relieved. “Is that for me? Thanks a million.”

He is happier talking about marathons. He’s run two, the first in Brisbane in 2021. What was his time? “Three hours 53.” He started running while making Thirteen Lives, in which he played John Volanthen, the British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue. Volanthen is a keen marathon runner. Farrell fans will be pleased to know that The Slightest Touch features plenty of scenes of him pounding the streets, marathon training.

But the Dublin marathon in 2024 was never about a personal best. He did it for Fogarty, to raise awareness and hard cash for the EB charity Debra. Pushing the wheelchair was daunting, though. “I was terrified. It was an enormous responsibility. I was aware of every bump and pothole.” Does he fancy running another? He ponders. “I don’t think I’ll be a 20-marathon person, but I might be a six or sevener if I get another 20 or 30 years.”

[ Dublin marathon effort by Colin Farrell and friend with skin disorder raises €500,000Opens in new window ]

He’s watched the film with Fogarty. Loved seeing her face, the film not so much. “I never want to see it again as long as I live.” Why not? “It’s enough to live in my life. To see it played back in that way, it was too much for me. But I would do it all over again and again to get Emma’s story out there, because her spirit is so inspiring. In my 50 years of living, she baffles me still to this day.”

Fleit was vetted for the directing job by Farrell, then had a video call with Fogarty: “We call her the big boss.” Fleit lost all her hair to alopecia when she was a child. “When I sat with Emma on Zoom I just immediately connected to her. I live with alopecia universalis. And in no way is it anything like EB, but there’s something about when you grow up with something that sets you apart in some way.”

I say that the film is much less glossy than I expected, more intimate. “I’m really happy to hear that. I never told Colin the questions I was going to ask him. I never told Emma the questions I was going to ask her. I don’t do extensive research as part of my creative process. I just show up and say, ‘Tell me about yourself, tell me everything from the beginning and leave nothing out.’ And so, it becomes a conversation with friends.”

And, at the end of the day, it is a film about friends: “They’re just pals. They have this banter that is just hilarious. At times, I was like, ‘Am I making a buddy comedy?’”

The Slightest Touch premieres exclusively on HBO Max on November 26th in Ireland and the UK – Guardian