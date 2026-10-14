Status yellow rain warning issued for five counties overnight

Thursday will begin with widespread rain and will develop into heavy downpours across the country. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A status yellow weather warning is in place for five counties overnight and into Thursday morning, with the possibility of localised flooding Met Éireann has said.

Heavy spells of rain are expected in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo with poor visibility and impacts on travelling conditions.

A separate yellow wind warning was in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo, with the potential of wave overtopping on coastal regions. Southwesterly winds were expected to be particularly strong at times along the coasts, according to Met Éireann. However, this warning expired at 6pm on Wednesday.

Thursday will begin with widespread rain and will develop into heavy downpours across the country, which could lead to localised flooding, especially in Atlantic coastal counties.

“The rain will become mostly confined to southeastern and eastern areas by the evening, and winds near Atlantic coasts will freshen at times,” according to Met Éireann’s website.

“Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.”

Any rain or drizzle will clear early on Thursday night and Friday is anticipated to be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The outlook for the weekend is for dry conditions with temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees.

Due to industrial action among public sector workers, there were disruptions to updates on met.ie on Wednesday.