RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said the broadcaster ‘has restored a strong degree of financial stability after years of deficit’. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Better days are coming for RTÉ. So said director general Kevin Bakhurst in a statement prepared for his appearance at the Dáil Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

The director general said the company’s 2025 financial statements, and the forecasts for this year, show “RTÉ has restored a strong degree of financial stability after years of deficit”, which is “a necessary foundation for responsible public-service delivery”.

These are positive noises from a man who last month expressed shock and dismay at the decision of Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan to withhold €20 million in funding from the broadcaster’s Budget 2027 allocation.

We’ll know the full details next summer when RTÉ publishes its 2026 annual report, but what better way to mark an uptick in fortunes than by offering to pay up to €180,000 for the “provision of design services” for that report and another on the station’s use of independent productions over the next four years.

Tenderers are asked to outline the innovative approaches and “value-added services they propose to enhance the quality, accessibility, reach and effectiveness” of the report. RTÉ wants tenderers to assign a dedicated account manager and design lead.

The successful applicant would provide a minimum of three “genuinely distinct” creative concepts for the reports, which last year featured an exciting array of coloured circles and ovals.

A nerve was clearly touched somewhere in Donnybrook by the tender and one of those confusing stories appeared on the RTÉ website in which RTÉ defends RTÉ’s proposed spend on designing RTÉ’s annual report.

The cover of RTÉ's annual report for 2025

It stated that the contract covered four reports in each of the four years (two in Irish and two in English), with an estimated maximum annual cost of €45,000.

RTÉ said the job could not be done by the “skilled personnel” in house as the work “is resource-heavy” and would require “a number of experienced graphic designers to simultaneously work on different elements” against a “very demanding and specific timeline”.

Golf club memberships boom beyond Celtic Tiger peak

Shane Lowry after his Irish Open win this year. Golf Ireland said sustained growth in club membership coincided with unprecedented success for Irish golfers. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

More than four years after house prices exceeded their Celtic Tiger zenith, news of another boom-era record being overtaken came this week.

Golf Ireland reported that club memberships, which were decimated when the economy tanked, hit 252,800 in October, eclipsing the mid-2000s high of 251,000.

The governing body’s national club survey found seven in 10 golf clubs grew their membership over the last year, with overall numbers up 40 per cent since 2021, when legacy bodies amalgamated to form Golf Ireland.

Mark Kennelly, Golf Ireland’s chief executive, linked the positive trend to “unprecedented success for Irish golfers” on the world stage filtering down “to club and community”. Kennelly, who was Enda Kenny’s chief of staff during his years as taoiseach, said casual participation was also up, with “non-traditional formats such as indoor simulators booming” and golf becoming “more accessible to a wider audience”.

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Based on a survey of more than 260 golf clubs, Golf Ireland says the average annual adult membership fee is €1,005. A study published last year suggested consumer spending on golf in the State had doubled since 2014, standing at €509 million annually.

Kennelly hopes there’s more to come, and with Adare Manor hosting the Ryder Cup next September, the aim is to “capitalise on the biggest year in golf in over two decades”.

Canadian ‘tragedy’ resolved in Co Derry after almost 80 years

Canadian serviceman James Willard MacDonald. Photograph: MacDonald family/Press Association

Seventy-nine years ago this month, a Canadian serviceman was recorded as missing, presumed killed, after an air crash in Co Derry. James Willard MacDonald was in the Royal Canadian Navy plane when it went down on boggy land near Garvagh. The pilot escaped using a parachute.

A labourer from New Brunswick, MacDonald joined Canada’s Naval Volunteer Reserve during the second World War, serving in Europe and North Africa. His brothers Fred, John and Arthur also enlisted, with Arthur killed in Italy in 1944. After the war, James continued his service on HMCS Warrior, a light aircraft carrier.

He was 25 at the time of the crash on November 4th, 1947. A rescue attempt was thwarted when difficult ground conditions and a high water table prevented access to the buried aircraft.

For almost eight decades, MacDonald lay undisturbed at Mayoghill, but not forgotten. Locals and the Royal British Legion maintained a memorial and he recently became the first navy man to be identified by the Canadian Armed Forces’ Casualty Identification Programme.

Surveys last year established the wreckage’s location, clearing the way for an excavation carried out in July.

An operation to recover the remains of James Willard MacDonald was carried out near Garvagh in Co Derry earlier this year. Photograph: Government of Canada/Press Association

Queen’s University Belfast, which was represented in the project by geologist Alastair Ruffell, said the aircraft was located 21ft below ground, with human remains inside.

Testing confirmed these were MacDonald’s and Canadian authorities informed his family. He is to be buried in Northern Ireland in due course, with his relatives to travel for the memorial service.

Ruffell said expertise from across several countries and disciplines combined to “resolve a tragedy that remained unanswered for almost 80 years”, describing it as “an extraordinary project”.

Donegal man’s son to lead Nato parliament

Brendan Boyle was elected as president of the Nato parliamentary assembly at a meeting in Berlin this week. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

With the debate about Irish neutrality gathering steam as efforts to remove the triple lock mechanism move through the Oireachtas, the Taoiseach recently insisted “we have no intention of joining Nato”.

We’ll take Micheál Martin at his word, but an appointment this week to the military alliance’s political wing could provide a country on the outside with an inside man of sorts.

Democratic Party congressman Brendan Boyle, who came out to bat for Ireland during the Brexit debate, has been elected president of the Nato Parliamentary Assembly, which aims to strengthen the transatlantic alliance and advance security co-operation.

The Pennsylvania representative is arguably the most Irish of anyone who claims to be Irish in US politics. His father Frank hails from Glencolmcille, Co Donegal, and his late mother Eileen’s parents emigrated to the US from Co Sligo.

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“For more than 75 years, Nato has been the foundation of peace, security and stability across the Atlantic,” Boyle said on his appointment.

“At a time of growing threats to our collective security, the strength and unity of our alliance have never been more important.”

Some opponents of the Government’s triple lock move are unlikely to agree with Boyle’s view of Nato, but Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a man eager to join the alliance, appears to, and offered him his congratulations.

News outlet Donegal Daily marked Boyle’s big moment, running an article under an appropriately parochial headline: “Son of Donegal man elected President of Nato Parliament.” Whether the development leads to further appearances of ships from the Russian “shadow fleet” off the northwest coast remains to be seen.