Nine-year-old boy killed in Waterford arson attack had heart surgery two weeks ago

The nine-year-old boy who died following an arson attack at his home in Waterford city on Tuesday had an operation on his heart just two weeks ago.

Jayden English died following a petrol bomb attack on his home in the Birchwood estate in Waterford city. His parents, Kim and Philip, and his brother Callum (12) also lost their lives in the incident.

A girl and a boy, aged 14 and six, are in critical condition at Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin.

Jayden and his six-year-old brother previously featured on the social media of Bumbleance, Ireland’s official dedicated children’s ambulance service.

In a social media post by Bumbleance in 2020, the two brothers were described as having been born with heart defects. It further stated the brothers shared the same “chromosome disorder”.

Áine Phelan, a Waterford-based paramedic who previously worked with the service, said she had the “absolute privilege” of travelling on ambulance journeys with Kim and her children several years ago.

When contacted, she said she had fond memories of her trips with the English family.

“Over those trips to and from their hospital appointments in Dublin and the time spent with them, we got to know each other so well,” she said. “They were always brave and full of fun, and they brought so much light and laughter to every journey.

“There was always great excitement when the Bumbleance arrived back and a welcoming committee with Callum, Philip and whichever of the children that hadn’t travelled.”

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She said she was trying to comprehend what had happened and added her thoughts were with the family in the “sad, sad days ahead”.

Meanwhile, Jayden featured on the Bumbleance Facebook page in 2021. He was pictured watching Peppa Pig in an ambulance on the way to Crumlin.

His six-year-old brother appeared on the site on a number of occasions for various journeys to Dublin for appointments and surgery. The youngster was also pictured on a Bumbleance fundraising calendar.

In 2020, Kim English paid tribute to the service in a post on the Bumbleance social media page.

She said she had “so much respect” for the staff and crew of Bumbleance and appreciated them bringing her and her children to hospital “safe and sound”.

Speaking after laying flowers at the house on Wednesday, the principal at Jayden and Callum’s school said it will do everything to make school life normal for the rest of the pupils.

Surrounded by a group of teachers who also brought flowers, Caroline Douris described the one of the children as “a lovely young fella” and said the other “lights up the school every day with that smile as he comes through the door”.

“We just want to extend sympathies to the community and to the family,” she said.

“We have a very strong staff. We’re very united, and everybody’s willing to talk openly about the whole situation.

“So we’re lucky from that perspective that we do have a wonderful staff, and the boys will be at the forefront of everything.”

A community hub has been set up in the nearby Butler Community Centre, where councillors are available to speak to locals.

Six psychologists have also been allocated to local schools to help support children.

A prayer vigil will take place at Sacred Heart Church in The Folly at 5pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more than €26,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page set up by a member of the extended English family.

[ Waterford arson attack: Gardaí carry out multiple searchesOpens in new window ]

All money raised will go directly to the grandfather of the deceased children to help cover the funeral costs and to support the family through the days and weeks ahead.

Shannon Brazil, who is organising the fundraiser, posted that Philip, Kim, Callum and Jayden will “forever be loved and never forgotten”.

“We pray for strength for our family and hold on to hope for the two siblings still in hospital.”

Callum’s soccer coach at Johnville FC, Alex O’Sullivan, said he will be remembered for his bright smile and his work ethic.

“He always put in the hard work. He was always a great listener. He always put in his absolute best.”

He said Philip and Kim will also be remembered for being very helpful, for always turning up on time for training and games, and for being “absolutely lovely people”.

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Callum’s parents had always said if club officials ever needed a hand “to give them a shout”, O’Sullivan added.

“They always had a smile on their faces. They’re absolutely lovely people; you wouldn’t think for a second that anything like this happened anywhere, especially to anyone’s family.”

The club is currently considering how best to offer support to its members. “This is still very fresh at the moment for us,” O’Sullivan said.

“Club activities are going to have to be cancelled for the next coming days,” he told RTÉ Radio.