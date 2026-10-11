Public sector strike may be difficult to avert at this stage, Minister admits

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless: ‘Come in with a blank sheet of paper and let’s engage.’ Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The one-day national strike by 400,000 public sector employees planned for Wednesday will “probably go ahead at this stage”, a Government Minister has said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless said €1.2 billion has been set aside by Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers for the pay demands.

He also argued the average rate for a public sector worker was “far higher” than that for a private sector worker.

Lawless indicated it might be difficult to avert the action. “I think the strike will probably go ahead at this stage,” he said.

He added he had spoken to public service employees, and believed they did not want to picket on Wednesday.

“What I’d say to the union leadership is, come in and talk. Come to the table,” he said on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics. “It can still be avoided.”

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh told the same programme the Government could sort it out by Wednesday but that a resolution would only be reached if focused firstly on the question of pay increases.

“There is no point in the Minister standing back arrogantly and saying, ‘Well, you know the table is open,’” she said.

Labour’s finance spokesman Ged Nash said it was no surprise trade union groups would want to prioritise pay in pay talks when there was a cost-of-living crisis.

[ Budget 2027 falls short of preventing public sector industrial action, say unionsOpens in new window ]

“It is not only about pay but is about respect as well,” he said.

Lawless said he respected the rights of unions to take industrial action. But he said talks needed to take place.

“Come in with a blank sheet of paper and let’s engage. And of course it’s going to involve pay. How could it not?”

Preparations are under way for the strike, which will see more than 300,000 public sector workers undertake a 24-hour work stoppage in pursuit of a new public sector pay deal, though essential services will be maintained.

Another strike is scheduled for the following Wednesday, while senior union figures are privately warning of escalation of their action in November if negotiations do not get under way in the coming weeks.