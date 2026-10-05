Survey seeking information on sexual abuse at Irish schools opens

All day and boarding schools are within the scope of a new survey

People who were sexually abused in Irish schools between 1927 and 2013 are being invited to take part in a survey opened by a new Commission of Investigation.

All day and boarding schools are within the scope of the commission’s work, including religious and non-religious schools.

These include primary or national schools, secondary schools, community schools and comprehensive schools, both fee-paying and non-fee-paying schools, and special schools.

The Commission of Investigation into the Handling of Historical Child Sexual Abuse in Schools, set up in July of last year, was established to examine the handling of concerns of child sexual abuse related to schools in Ireland.

As the first stage of its work, it has published a survey, inviting survivors and others with relevant information or knowledge to take part.

This survey offers a confidential and voluntary way to participate, with access to an independent specialist support service.

People who were sexually abused as children and others with relevant information are invited to share initial information, which will help to inform the work of the commission.

These include survivors who were sexually abused as children in a school, or related to a school, between 1927 and 2013. A family member may complete the survey on behalf of a person who was sexually abused and is deceased or who cannot participate themselves.

Other participants could include people with relevant knowledge of concerns relating to sexual abuse in schools, including teachers, former pupils and others who may have witnessed abuse, or been aware of concerns, or been involved in reporting concerns.

Survivors and people with relevant information who no longer live in Ireland are also invited to take part.

The survey will inform the commission’s selection of sample cases for its formal investigation of the handling of concerns of child sexual abuse. Participants can indicate if they would be willing to provide further information to investigators if requested to do so at a later stage.

The commission will focus on identifying where concerns of historical child sexual abuse were not handled appropriately, why this occurred, and who was responsible. It will also conduct a survivor engagement programme to hear directly from survivors and will consider the impact of childhood sexual abuse in schools.

Judge Michael MacGrath has been appointed chair of the commission and is supported by four commissioners: Judge Mary Ellen Ring, Roddy Bourke, Michele Clarke and Kieran McGrath.

The survey is available online at commissionofinvestigation.ie

A detailed survey participation guide is available on the commission website. Printed copies are also available on request at info@commissionofinvestigation.ie or phone: (01) 920 8787.

An independent survey Participation Support Service is available from One in Four, which assists adult survivors of child sexual abuse. Email: coi@oneinfour.ie: phone (01) 611 4654