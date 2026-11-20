Anthony Kerrigan was waiting for his usual bus after a recent night out with his husband and friends when he suffered an attack that has changed his life.

Kerrigan (44) was making his way along Thomas Street in Dublin city centre, near St Catherine’s Church, at 12.50am on October 18th, when a group of young men targeted him, beat him up and stole his phone.

His husband had gone ahead to try to get a taxi as the bus was delayed. It was about this time that Kerrigan saw the men “tormenting” strangers.

“I was on the phone, trying to find my husband. Before I knew it, one of them came behind me with a box into the jaw and knocked me to the ground,” he said.

“They started kicking me and took my phone out of my hand. I was trying to defend myself, but I was in shock. All I could hear was this massive bell noise in my ear from the impact.”

Two people came to Kerrigan’s aid. He was badly injured from the attack, left with extensive bruising to several parts of his body and a broken jaw.

His husband was in shock after finding him, and Kerrigan was taken to St James’s Hospital. He had to have surgery on his jaw, with doctors inserting two metal plates to repair the injury. It has left him with a scar.

The stitches have been removed, but screws remain in his mouth and he will require follow-up appointments in the weeks ahead.

Kerrigan is a “private person”, but he wanted to share his story to raise awareness about the issue of violence in Dublin city. He also hopes it will make other victims feel less alone.

Anthony Kerrigan has a scar under his ear from the attack, which left him with a broken jaw. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“Nobody should have to fear walking to their bus stop. Before this incident, I always felt comfortable walking through Thomas Street,” he said.

“Now I am left with fear and anxiety about walking through an area I once considered safe. I’m in fear now because I use this bus all the time . . . I’m afraid I’m going to see these guys again.”

I strongly believe there needs to be a greater Garda presence on our streets — Anthony Kerrigan

As well as the physical toll the assault has taken, Kerrigan said he has been experiencing mental trauma and anxiety since the incident.

He said his husband, parents and friends have been a huge support, but the attack has also “left them shaken”.

He hasn’t received an update on the Garda investigation into the assault, adding that he feels patrols at night in the city centre should be increased.

“I did report it to the gardaí and I let them know about my surgery afterwards, but he was just like, ‘oh, I’ll take a note’ and hung up . . . I suppose they have bigger fish to fry.

“I strongly believe there needs to be a greater Garda presence on our streets before another innocent person suffers what I have suffered, or something even worse.”

Along with the trauma experienced in the wake of the attack, Kerrigan was forced to cancel a planned trip to Portugal for his cousin’s wedding.

He is determined not to let the assault take anything else away from him.

“The scar around my neck and jaw area will forever be a reminder of what I went through, but I also want it to be a symbol of strength and survival.”

He praised the “amazing” doctors and nurses at St James’s Hospital for the care he has received.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing following a report of an “alleged incident of assault and a theft” from a person in the early hours of October 18th.