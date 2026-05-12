Public safety ‘clearly at risk’ as ambulance strike continues, says patient group

Parked ambulances in Dublin as more than 2,000 workers at the National Ambulance Service have go on a one-day strike across the country in a dispute over pay. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Public safety is “clearly at risk” while the nationwide ambulance strike continues, the Irish Patients’ Association has said.

Some 2,000 workers at the National Ambulance Service began a 24-hour strike at 8am on Tuesday as part of a long-running pay row.

Stephen McMahon, director of the patients’ association, called for all sides to resolve the dispute as quickly as possible.

“Historically, there have been interventions when public safety and public health is at risk – and it couldn’t be more clearly at risk than today.”

McMahon said some people may think “ah sure, I’m grand” and not call for an ambulance even though “they could be in a serious condition”.

“What really concerns me is that people will self-diagnose and not make the necessary calls.”

The HSE’s clinical lead for emergency medicine, Dr Rosa McNamara, told RTÉ Radio people who need to attend emergency departments should make their own way if possible. However, she said that if anyone felt they needed an ambulance, they should call 999 or 112.

McNamara acknowledged the “reality” of the strike meant the number of ambulances was severely curtailed, with 46 per cent staffing.

[ ‘We’ve been left behind’: Striking national ambulance staff call on HSE for improved payOpens in new window ]

McMahon told The Irish Times that the patients’ association had heard some parts of the country “were impacted to a far greater degree”.

McMahon said the health sector was already in “crisis” before the industrial action. He cited long waiting lists, overcrowding in emergency departments and the fact the HSE recorded a €250 million overrun in spending for the first three months of the year.

Members and supporters of Siptu and Unite unions on the picket line outside Dundalk Ambulance Station. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He described the situation as “layer upon layer of risk to patients”, and the strike is “just another [risk] that is more acute, far more acute”.

“Patients are the ones that are bearing the risk here, and that is the issue that needs to be addressed, and addressed urgently.”

Earlier, the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine warned the strike posed “a significant risk” to lives. However, trade union Siptu disputed this.

The Irish Times spoke to a number of patients and visitors outside the Mater hospital in Dublin on Tuesday. They were largely in support of the workers and believed the industrial action was a last resort.

[ Ambulance strike under way as group warns move poses ‘significant risk’ to livesOpens in new window ]

Joe Power, from Kells, in Co Meath, said paramedics and ambulance drivers “have been waiting a long time for this, and they just seem to be ignored”.

“It’s sad to say that it has to come down to this in this day and age, and all the money that’s being wasted in the country on bicycle sheds.”

Power needed to be transferred from Navan to Drogheda via ambulance about 18 months ago and said the paramedics were “absolutely brilliant” and “couldn’t have been nicer or more helpful”.

Power’s wife was undergoing a routine procedure at the Mater. The couple left Kells at 6am on Tuesday to be at the appointment on time. He was able to drive his wife but said some patients do not have access to a lift or public transport.

Colm, who did not want to give his surname, said ambulance workers should get a pay increase.

“They’re brilliant workers; they’re the next best thing to a nurse. The work they do in the ambulance to help patients is unbelievable, and they’re not recognised properly for it. The politicians are very well recognised for what they do,” he said.

A female patient, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she also supported the workers. Her husband had a heart attack earlier this year and had to be rushed to the Mater hospital via ambulance. Emergency personnel did their best to revive him but he did not make it, she said.

“They were brilliant,” she said, adding that the workers “deserve to be looked after”.