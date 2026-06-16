Ex-TD Jim Glennon described convicted child abuser as ‘friend’ with ‘infectious energy’

Former Fianna Fáil TD Jim Glennon said a man convicted of sexually exploiting a child was a “friend” with a “remarkable and infectious energy”.

In a character reference submitted to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in March of last year, Glennon said he “simply couldn’t, and still can’t, reconcile the charges and now convictions with the friend for whom I had, and still have, so much respect”.

The ex-politician, who represented the Dublin North constituency from 2002 to 2007, wrote that he was “shocked” when Daniel Ramamoorthy confided in him about the court case some years ago. He said he “remained in contact” with Ramamoorthy after he left Ireland and wished him and his family “all the very best”.

The reference was one of many released on Tuesday following a court application by The Irish Times.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Jim Glennon on Merrion Street, Dublin, in 2010. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

They were submitted to the court in advance of Ramamoorthy’s sentencing for sexually exploiting a teenage boy he met while volunteering as a Christian children’s camp guide. Ramamoorthy, with addresses at Whitebarn Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin, and in Germany, was found guilty by a jury on this charge and had pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, known in law as child pornography.

At an appeal hearing last April, Judge John Edwards said not a “single one” of those who provided a reference for Ramamoorthy (40) mentioned the 13-year-old victim or the “vile nature” of the crime. The judge said an ex-TD was among those who submitted references.

Glennon later confirmed he had provided one. He said the decision to do so was “naive” and “wrong”. In a statement, he offered an “unreserved apology to the victim and to their family” to whom his actions may have caused additional pain and distress.

The Irish Times on Tuesday successfully applied for access to the character references submitted on behalf of Ramamoorthy. The media organisation, through Matthew Austin of Hayes Solicitors and barrister John Maher, contended that the references were “clearly part of the administration of justice” and they should be released to the public via responsible accredited media.

The publication believes there is a “strong public interest” in reporting publicly the content of Glennon’s testimonial, as well as the other character references given to the court, said Austin. He contended that the constitutional guarantee that justice shall be administered in public requires these references to be made public.

The references were written by a wide range of individuals, including a representative of the Indian embassy in Dublin, a HSE project manager, a US-based co-founder of a global children’s charity, a pastor, an actor and a corporate marketing executive.

Glennon, who at the time of writing in March 2025 was the chair of the advisory board at Edelman Ireland communications firm, said he had known Ramamoorthy for about 15 years, having been first introduced to him by a mutual friend. He was “impressed” by his “intelligence and remarkable capacity for communication”, as well as his instinct for sharing his talents, particularly with those less fortunate.

The former politician said he became aware of Ramamoorthy’s “deep religious faith” and was “struck by the depth of his beliefs, the manner in which he ‘lives’ in his faith, and how he brings it to bear on all his daily activities”.

A representative of the Indian embassy in Ireland wrote that it was aware Ramamoorthy, an Indian national and son of a diplomat based in Dublin for several years, was convicted of the two charges.

The reference, on paper headed the embassy of India Dublin, said a record will lead to visa denials, will jeopardise Ramamoorthy’s career and will mean he cannot visit family who live on different continents.

Angela Braswell Quinn, executive director at US-based Give Hope Global, said Ramamoorthy had a “deep commitment to serving others and making a difference in the world”.

She said he was a “trusted friend and spiritual mentor” who has always demonstrated honesty, responsibility and kindness in his interactions with her. He had a “sincere commitment” to serving the community and his “positive energy and uplifting spirit have impacted many”, she said.

HSE project manager Vivek Bhaskaran, with an address in Malahide, Dublin, said he has known Ramamoorthy to be a “decent and well-mannered person” who has “always shown kindness to others”.

Bhaskaran said he has known him and his family since 2009 and said he has “always known him to be a person of good character”.

An appeal against the severity of his sentence was rejected at the Court of Appeal in April, which is when some details about the character references came to light.

The court noted the appellant had not taken responsibility for the offence against the boy, there was no acceptance of fault or criminal liability, no acknowledgment of the impact of his conduct on the victim, and no “earnest” remorse.

Ramamoorthy, described in court as a motivational speaker, social media influencer and entrepreneur, had at one point acted as an adviser to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment on start-ups, his sentencing hearing was told.

He is the son of a diplomat and was educated at Yale University in the US.