Ryanair pays damages approaching €25,000 to two passengers injured on separate flights

Ryanair agreed to pay damages in the region of €25,000 to two passengers injured on separate flights.

Barrister Mark Byrne told Judge James O’Donohoe in the Circuit Civil Court on Tuesday that Eoin Long, who celebrated his eighth birthday last week, had been inadvertently scalded on a flight from Athens to Dublin.

Byrne, appearing for the plaintiff, said Eoin had been returning with his parents from a holiday in Greece when hot tea had been spilled over his right arm and right thigh. He was six at the time.

Byrne told O’Donohoe that a flight attendant had been serving tea to the boy’s father when the incident occurred. The boy had been treated by a flight attendant and a nurse who had been sitting close to him when the incident occurred.

Byrne said the injuries had not caused any scars to the boy’s arm or leg and he was recommending that the court accept Ryanair’s settlement offer of €12,000. O’Donohoe, who said the boy had suffered a painful injury, approved the settlement.

In another case taken against Ryanair by Kryzysztof Matkowski, a 40-year-old driver, of Ashview Court, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, Judge O’Donohoe was told the case had settled within the €15,000 jurisdiction of the District Court.

Barrister Paul Gallagher, who appeared for Matkowski, said the settlement attracted only District Court costs, indicative of the amount, which was not publicly revealed in court, having been below the €15,000 threshold.

Matkowski had brought a €60,000 damages claim against Ryanair, claiming he had suffered an injury to his left knee on a Shannon to Wroclaw, Poland, flight before Christmas 2024.

He claimed a sales trolley had collided with his knee and alleged the soft tissue injury had afterwards caused him pain when driving.