Christophe Soumillon handed eight-day ban by Royal Ascot stewards

Christophe Soumillon finished last with Puerto Rico in Tuesday's big race as stablemate Gstaad finished runner-up to Bow Echo. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Top jockey Christophe Soumillon has been banned for eight days by stewards at Royal Ascot who judged that he rode his mount Puerto Rico to assist stable companion Gstaad in Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s Gstaad was runner-up to Bow Echo by a short head in the big race after securing a run up the inside of pacesetting Puerto Rico on the turn into the straight. Puerto Rico, a 16/1 shot and a dual Group One winner under Soumillon last year, faded to finish last.

Later in the day the renowned Belgian rider was interviewed by the stewards who considered whether he rode in a “manner to be benefit Gstaad” and in doing so caused minimal interference to the fourth horse home, Power Blue.

Moore and Power Blue’s jockey David Egan were also interviewed, as was O’Brien via telephone.

The stewards handed Soumillon an eight-day suspension “for riding his mount in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable, in that he moved his mount away from the rail thereby ensuring a clear run for Gstaad on his inside.”

It once again raises the thorny subject of team tactics which has prompted criticism towards O’Brien over the years.

The topic arose in some quarters two weeks ago when Constitution River led home an O’Brien clean sweep in the French Derby, although no official action was taken.

O’Brien’s use of multiple runners in top Group One races has previously generated commentary. In 2008 he was found guilty of breaching team-tactics rules following a British Horseracing Authority inquiry into that year’s Juddmonte International won at Newmarket by Duke Of Marmalade. Later that year there was also controversy surrounding his runners at the Melbourne Cup.