Galway plant hire group makes €110m settlement with Revenue

Revenue has published details of 21 separate settlements in the first three months of the year. Photograph: Joe St Leger

A Galway-based plant and machinery group has made a tax settlement totalling more than €110 million, Revenue’s latest tax defaulters’ list has shown.

LPS International Plant Limited, which has listed Michael Leonard as its sole director since 2016, agreed a settlement of €106.6 million in the first quarter of this year, with €106.2 million unpaid.

Mpl Plant Hire Limited, which has also listed Leonard as sole director and owner, agreed a €4.3 million settlement with Revenue, with €4.1 million still unpaid.

The settlement for LPS International Plant Limited related to a Revenue investigation over under-declaration of VAT.

The business, which is now in liquidation, owed €46.2 million for the under-declaration of VAT plus an additional €14.1 million in interest and a further €46.2 million in penalties.

Mpl Plant Hire Limited, also in liquidation, owed €1.8 million for the under-declaration of taxes including PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT. An additional €604,449 was owed in interest and further €1.8 million in penalties.

Revenue said it “vigorously pursues” collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements, but noted that in the case of companies in liquidation, recovery of the full unpaid amount would not be possible in some cases.

In total, 21 separate settlements worth €117 million were registered with Revenue in the first quarter of this year, with €112.8 million of this amount still unpaid at the end of March 2026.

The majority of the cases were settled for fees between €101,000 and €500,000.

The firm behind French restaurant Chez Max, based on Palace Street in Dublin 2, agreed a €265,470 settlement for under-declaration of corporation tax and other taxes, including PAYE, PRSI and USC. The settlement included interest of €41,675 and a penalty of €41,851.

The only other settlement in excess of €1 million was linked to John Reid, a landlord and solicitor based in Gorey, agreed a €1.7 million settlement, of which the entire fee is still u

Reid agreed a €1.7 million settlement for under-declaration of income tax, which is still unpaid. Revenue said he owed taxes of €782,280, with interest of €736,086 owed and an additional penalty of €234,683.

The next largest settlement was made by Cashwood Poles Limited, a firm based in Bunclody, Co. Wexford, which agreed a settlement of €456,550 and paid the amount in full.

The utility pole supplier owed €288,239 for the under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT, with interest of €83,831 and a penalty of €84,480 attached to the settlement.

At the end of March, only six of the 21 settlements declared by Revenue recorded outstanding fees.

A settlement of €368,832 was made by D.G Auto Sale Limited, a second-hand car dealer in Dublin 12 that is now in liquidation, over the under-declaration of VAT was not unpaid by the end of March.

James and Robert O’Keeffe (partnership) of headstone business R O’Keeffe & Sons owed €296,180 in connection to a €306,451 settlement over non-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

Solar panel installation business Solarshare Limited, which is now in liquidation, also owed €38,109 of the €88,922 settlement it agreed with Revenue over restriction of repayment of VAT.

In the period, another large settlement was made by former computer consultant and landlord Patrick Dent, from Fairyhouse Road in Ratoath, Co. Meath. He struck a €362,382 settlement for under-declaration of income tax and has paid the fee in full.

Rathgar-based company director, hotelier and landlord Riobard Lyne also struck a settlement of €361,945 over under-declaration of income tax and paid the amount.

A settlement of €351,256 was also agreed and paid by company director and landlord Paul Montgomery, based in Cork, for under-declaration of capital gains tax and local property tax.