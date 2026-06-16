Cyclist tells jury man ‘planted’ knife ‘multiple times’ in child’s chest and neck

Riad Bouchaker told gardaí during interviews he knew he had done something wrong but was sick and not in his right mind at the time, the jury was told.

A cyclist has told a jury he saw a man at Parnell Square grab a child with one arm and plant a knife “multiple times” in her chest and neck with the other.

Oisín Murphy said he ran over and hit the man on the head with his bike lock.

He only realised the child was a girl when he saw her on the ground “in a pool of blood and potentially lifeless”.

He was speaking on the fifth day of the trial of Riad Bouchaker (52), a native of Algeria or no fixed abode, who has denied attempting to murder three children, two girls and a boy, on Parnell Square East on November 23rd, 2023.

He has also denied assault causing harm to two other children and to a passerby who intervened to assist; as well as a charge of assault causing serious harm to a care worker. He denied a further charge of producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, a 36cm kitchen knife.

Defence counsel for Bouchaker said it was accepted the man Murphy was referring to was his client.

Counsel suggested aspects of the witness’ recollection of how events unfolded on Parnell Square on November 23rd, 2023, were wrong and CCTV would demonstrate that.

Asked to watch the CCTV footage, the witness became upset and said he could not.

The prosecution case is that Bouchaker’s actions at Parnell Square, including “stabbing and jabbing” with a knife, “targeting” young children and the need for members of the public to stop him, showed he intended to kill.

One child, a five-year-old girl, suffered severe brain injuries requiring immediate surgery and is now non-verbal and using a wheelchair.

Bouchaker told gardaí during interviews he knew he had done something wrong but was sick and not in his right mind at the time and had no intention to kill anyone, the jury was told. He said he was angry about being refused a social welfare payment that day and had a knife.

Bouchaker, the jury heard, had a head operation in 2021 and also suffered a head injury during the incident at Parnell Square. He now has an acquired brain injury.

Before the trial, Judge Tony Hunt found Bouchaker fit to plead and ruled special mental health defences are not available to him.

In evidence on Tuesday, Murphy said he was cycling up Parnell Square East about 1.45pm on the day in question when he saw children standing in line and a man walking past them.

The man walked straight past the last child and then turned around and took out a “very large knife” from his jacket, he told prosecuting counsel Karl Finnegan.

“In one movement”, he turned around and grabbed a child and “planted the knife multiple times in her chest and neck”, the witness told the court.

The knife went downwards into the child’s neck and chest, he said. A woman went to pull that child away and the man then went for the next child and tried to attack that child who was not as close to him, he said.

As this was unfolding, two adults were grappling with the man trying to get the knife out of his hand.

Murphy said he hit the man on the head with his bike lock. A few more people jumped in, brought the man to the ground and he fell over, he said.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel, he agreed what he saw was “utterly shocking”. Some of his memory is clear but it was such a traumatic experience for him some things were “blocked out”.

When counsel suggested some things the witness said were wrong, including that he saw Bouchaker walk past the line of children and turn around suddenly, and asked him to watch the CCTV footage, the witness became upset and said he did not want to.

Counsel said he would not press it. He said CCTV footage, from about 1.45pm, showed Bouchaker standing still for one minute and 39 seconds and then removing a knife either from his person or bag and then take three or four strides towards the children.

That seemed to firmly rebut the suggestion Bouchaker walked anywhere, had walked along the line of children and then turned around suddenly, counsel said. The jury have the CCTV, he said.

Counsel also suggested the witness’ recollections are wrong in relation to other upsetting parts of the footage. The witness said what he had said was what he remembered.

Counsel suggested the first seconds of what happened between Bouchaker and the injured girl was partially captured on CCTV and demonstrated “a low body motion” with the knife. If what was what the CCTV showed, he accepted that, the witness said.

Re-examined by Finnegan, Murphy was asked if the child whom he saw being attacked was the first child who was attacked. He said yes.

His recollection was he saw the man turn around and grab the child. He believed that child was pulled away by a woman before a second child was attacked.

Another witness told the court he was driving down Parnell Square East with his wife in the passenger seat when she shouted a man had a knife.

Colm Hernon said he initial concentration was on a man who walked across the road in front of him. He also saw a line of children and a stocky man with grey hair crouch down towards the third child in the row.

“He was so much bigger than the child he was crouched over,” the witness said.

He saw “a stabbing motion”, one arm positioning the child to be attacked and the man’s right hand holding a knife, a “substantial length” kitchen knife and using it in a stabbing motion.

He also noticed what appeared to be an abandoned moped and a man, whom he presumed to be the driver, with his helmet off going towards the scene.

He contacted emergency services and told them there was “an individual stabbing children”.

In cross-examination, he said everything happened “at the same time”. He did not believe his memory of the incident had melded with his wife’s memory.

Another witness, Warren Donohoe, said he saw what he first thought was an argument between a man and a woman at Parnell Square on November 23rd, 2023.

When he saw the man had a knife and saw “the scale of things”, he ran towards the scene and gave the man “a dig in the jaw” and he fell to the ground.

He “had to put him down because of what he was doing,” he said. He said he kicked the man when he was on the ground.

The trial continues before the judge and a jury of nine men and three women.