Man arrested after woman (80s) found dead in Co Waterford

A postmortem is to be carried out and the results will assist in determining the course of the investigation into the woman’s death

Gardaí have arrested a man after a woman in her 80s was found dead in west Co Waterford.

The discovery was made at her home at Ardsallagh near Youghal Bridge on the Cork-Waterford border on Monday afternoon.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday. He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda station in the South Eastern Region.

The Garda said the coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau requested.

It is understood a postmortem examination will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen.

Gardaí said the results will assist in determining the course of the investigation into the woman’s death.

“Shortly after 2pm, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a woman, believed to be in her 80s, at a residential property in the rural area of county Waterford at Ardsallagh near Youghal Bridge,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Monday night.

“The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic examination.”

It is not known when the woman died.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries and trying to establish whether any of the neighbouring houses have CCTV cameras that might help identify who may have called to the woman’s house, which is at the end of a cul de sac.

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford Conor D McGuinness described the situation as “deeply sad and upsetting” and appealed to members of the public who may have any information to contact gardaí.

“My thoughts this evening are with the woman who has died, and with her family, friends and neighbours as they come to terms with this loss,” he said in a statement.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Dungarvan Garda station. A family liaison officer has also been appointed to support the woman’s relatives.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular those who were in the Ardsallagh or Youghal Bridge areas in recent days, to come forward.

Anyone with information or camera footage, including dashcam recordings, that could help the investigation is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on (058) 848600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.