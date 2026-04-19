Fuel support package ‘not permanent answer’, Martin says of energy crisis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 'We need to get energy prices down long-term.' Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Government’s package of supports for the energy crisis “is not a permanent answer,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

“The programme of both targeted and general actions we have implemented directly represents very significant relief,” he told party members at the Fianna Fáil annual 1916 commemoration at Arbour Hill in Dublin.

In a reference to the fuel crisis, protests and blockades, he said “no area has impacted on so many people as the rises in energy prices and, especially in the last six weeks, fuel prices.

“We have been dealing with huge swings in prices and threats to supplies”.

Martin acknowledged the pack was not a permanent answer and said “we need to get energy prices down long-term, and this requires both investment and reform.

“We will continue to push forward our investments in transport and international connectivity because this is needed to reduce the costs of getting food and other goods into our shops.”

He told those attending the commemoration that “we will continue to invest in new networks, to reduce the costs of distributing electricity to families and businesses.

“We have to review the wide body of regulations which influence prices, and to seek ways to make that a priority is given to affordability. In the months ahead we will keep this agenda moving forward.”

[ Micheál Martin ‘acutely aware’ of ‘real pain and fear’ caused by rising fuel pricesOpens in new window ]

In his address at the graveside of 1916 Rising leaders Martin, also hit out at the “abuse of our shared national flag”.

Warning against misappropriation he said: “Using our flag to promote aggressive and exclusionary views is wrong.

“If you don’t understand that the flag belongs to everyone, including people you disagree with, then you don’t understand the most basic things about what our flag stands for.

“You also dishonour the people who made it the uniting symbol of a rising Irish people.

“Never forget that the Proclamation directly demanded that all who serve the Republic would do so with honour. Sectarianism and division were seen as a threat to be confronted.”

Martin linked the founding generation to the importance of the EU and Ireland’s upcoming presidency

For that generation, he said “Ireland’s security and prosperity demanded that Ireland commit itself to full and active membership of what today we call the European Union.

“Leaders who began their public lives participating in the Rising, ended it ensuring that we would stand as equal and important members of the greatest project for shared peace and prosperity in the history of Europe.

“Europe has worked for Ireland because Ireland has worked to help Europe develop, expand and reform.”

When the State’s EU presidency begins in July he said Ireland will “lead negotiations across a wide range of fundamental issues. In recent weeks, we have been conducting direct consultations in capitals throughout the Continent.

“Both at home and in Europe, we will support work to expand energy security and affordability,” Martin added.

[ Patrick O’Donovan admits making ‘hames’ of comments on fuel protests coverageOpens in new window ]

“We want to complete the work on reforming capital markets so that costs to customers will be reduced and access to finance will improve.

“We want to argue for a budget which both protects essential programmes such as CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] to support agriculture and rural communities. We want to prioritise expanding research through Horizon, increasing competition, enhancing skills.”

“We will also argue to do more to support education, public health and other areas which will define the future success of Europe.”

He referenced Ukraine, saying: “We want Europe to actively support the people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom and democracy in the face of Russian imperialist aggression.

“Hopefully, the main obstacle to a comprehensive programme of financing for Ukraine will be lifted shortly,” in apparent reference to the defeat of Viktor Orbán in last week’s Hungarian elections.

“We will use the presidency to continue to emphasis Europe’s solidarity. And we will also be active in promoting an ambitious programme of humanitarian aid, justice and reconstruction for the people of Gaza, [the] West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and other countries which have seen conflict lead to terrible death and destruction.”

Expressing expectations of high standards from every Minister he said “every member of Government knows that they must make sure that the Irish presidency demonstrates both our professionalism and our ambitions for Europe”.