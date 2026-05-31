Wee County dig deep to beat the Dubs, as Mayo survive late Monaghan surge

Hail once again to the Wee County. In another defiant performance reminiscent of their Leinster final win last year, Louth this time ended a 53-year wait for a championship win over Dublin.

It’s a victory that will also resonate far beyond GAA HQ, with the further erosion of Dublin’s former invincibility in Croke Park. The attendance of just 16,160 was another reflection of that.

After a helter-skelter game of football it finished Louth 4-18 to Dublin’s 1-24, also turning around the double-score defeat Louth had endured against the same opposition in the Leinster semi-final just four weeks ago.

With Dublin subsequently losing their Leinster final to Westmeath, it means they have now experienced back-to-back defeats in Croke Park for the first time. Only the first round of the All-Ireland series perhaps, but the second chances are fast running out.

Afterwards, no one from the Dublin team made themselves available for comment. Manager Ger Brennan is still serving a 12-week ban, although no reason was given for their muteness.

Louth manager Gavin Devlin was beaming, referencing that Leinster semi-final defeat in Portlaoise – 0-20 to 0-10 – as their chief source of inspiration. So too was their value in seeing Dublin beaten by Westmeath.

“I think it just came out of the pain that we’d suffered in the last four weeks,” said Devlin. “There was a lot of regrets and hurt after that game. It took us a long time to win the Delaney Cup. We knew some day we’d have to hand it back. We wanted to at least go down on the sword, and we didn’t feel that we did that at all.

Louth manager Gavin Devlin was delighted. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/©INPHO

“The key was getting a reaction to it, and having a positive reaction. I know there’s a lot to say about Dublin, and how maybe they aren’t the team they once were, but they’re still very fast and very efficient and slick. If they’re only a shadow of the team they once were they’re still a bloody good team.”

Trailing Dublin by six points at the break, Louth’s three second-half goals ultimately proved too much for Dublin to handle – James Maguire scoring two of them within 90 seconds, after 42 minutes, before a 67th-minute goal from Craig Lennon decided it.

“Goals are always a good way to beat anyone, if you can get them,” said Devlin, who also pointed to last year’s rule changes for contributing to the endless spectacle of scoring.

“Everything emanates from kickouts. If you lose three or four kickouts on the bounce, then all of a sudden you’re looking to the scoreboard, and things are drifting very quickly. If you can start to change momentum and win three or four kickouts then, all of a sudden you can reel them back in again.

“I have to say I enjoy the new game. There’s something fresh about it. There’s so much out of it there that’s in the lap of the Gods. You’ve up moments and down moments but you’ve got to just play the moment in front of your face I suppose.”

Later, in the last game of the first-round ties, Mayo survived a late Monaghan surge to come away from Clones with a one-point victory. Mayo had been up by seven points entering the 65th minute, but a quickfire 1-2 by Monaghan, a two-pointer by Jack McCarron and a goal from Stephen Mooney set up the grandstand finish.

A Ryan O’Donoghue free edged Mayo three ahead with one minute remaining, but a Max Maguire two-pointer left just the minimum with 10 seconds remaining. In the last kickout, Kobe McDonald soared above the rest, and that was that.

Mayo’s Kobe McDonald celebrates at the final whistle after Monaghan win. Photograph: James Crombie/©INPHO

“That’s the most important thing, we got out of here with a win and we move on for two weeks,” said Mayo manager Andy Moran. “My God there’s a lot of work to do but I’d rather be from this position than any other. I can tell you something, there’s no one more proud of representing Mayo than the lads that are playing. A bit of nervous energy kicks in there and you just need to dig in and they did.”

It also meant another narrow defeat for Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan. “They put everything on the line again”, he said. “That’s three games in a row, the heroics down in the Athletic Grounds against Derry, the big fightback against Armagh in the Ulster final, where we came so close. And I’m sitting here after a one-point defeat, I’m sick over that.”

It means Louth and Mayo now join Armagh, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Tyrone and Westmeath in Tuesday’s draw for Round 2A, while Dublin and Monaghan go into the Round 2B draw along with Cavan, Derry, Kerry, Kildare, Meath and Roscommon. The games in both rounds will be played on June 13th/14th.