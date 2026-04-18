Micheál Martin ‘acutely aware’ of ‘real pain and fear’ caused by rising fuel prices

Micheál Martin: 'Our opponents give no thought to how we marshal the resources needed to support people.' Photograph: Wojtek Radawanksi/Getty

Fianna Fail and the coalition government are “acutely aware” of the “real pain and fear” caused by rising fuel prices, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin assured party members the Government was “relentlessly focused” on action following a bruising week for his leadership that included criticism from Fianna Fail backbenchers.

On Wednesday, three of the party’s youngest TDs issued a letter criticising the handling of recent fuel price protests, in which they said they viewed “events of the past few weeks with a real and deep concern”.

This was followed by other party members voicing their disquiet at the Government’s handling of fuel protests and blockades, although on Friday Cabinet ministers gave their backing to the Taoiseach.

Sinn Féin leader Mary-Lou McDonald, however, on Saturday cautioned the Taoiseach against self congratulation, and to “get real”.

Martin, addressing the Fianna Fáil National Councillors’ Conference at Mullingar Park Hotel, Co Westmeath, on Saturday, described “living through and governing in a quite remarkable time in world history”.

He said since returning to Government in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic, war, massive displacement in Europe, the migratory pressure caused by conflict in Africa, and trouble in the Middle East that has culminated in war between Iran and the United States and Israel, had all needed to be navigated.

“This latest chapter has caused a disruption to global energy supplies greater even than the 1970s oil shock,” he said.

“All of it has created a situation where inflationary pressures are causing very real pain and very real fear in people all across our society.

“No matter how aggressively our opponents try to claim otherwise, I and the Fianna Fáil party are acutely aware of this.

“With the rest of Government, we have been relentlessly focused on a) using our resources in a sustainable way to help people through it, but also b) making sure that our economy stays strong, stays stable and continues to give us the scope to provide that help.

“Because through all these shocks, we have managed to maintain a positive sentiment towards Ireland and the Irish economy. Investment continues to come into our country. Our businesses continue to grow and reinvest.

“Just recently I visited mid-Cork and was invited to open new facilities at three enterprises – all of them well-established businesses that are expanding their operations.”

The Fianna Fáil leader told the party gathering it was “important to understand this and to acknowledge” successes because “our political opponents refuse to”.

“Our opponents give no thought to how we marshal the resources needed to support the people who need support,” Martin said.

“As I like to point out to them in the Dáil, the opposition in this country love to talk about the idea of ‘the workers’, but when it comes to the actual working people and protecting the jobs they rely on, they are not so keen.

“As I have said, I understand the pressure people are under and the fear that many feel as the war continues to threaten livelihoods, of course I do.

“That is why we have introduced some of the most extensive fuel supports in Europe over the last few weeks – a €750 million package.”

Martin emphasised the Government had been “listening and responding since this cost-of-living crisis began”.

“Energy credits, reduction in VAT on gas and electricity, extension and increase of the fuel allowance (now paid to more than a quarter of all households), the largest-ever budget for retrofitting, free school books for children at primary and secondary level, free hot school meals, the new National Childcare Scheme, sustained increases in social protection and child support payments, extension of access to free GP care,” he said.

“These are just some of the measures we have introduced to ease the burden on people.”

But speaking to reporters in Dublin, McDonald said Martin “needs to stop the self congratulation”.

“I think he needs to get real. Just remember, six months ago, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were telling us that the cost-of-living crisis was over, and they introduced a budget that actually made people worse off,” she said.

“So, he needs to start listening now properly, and he needs to get real, and we need measures and delivery so ordinary people can go about their lives, so they’re not fretting day in, and day out as to how they’re going to heat their homes or fill the tank of their car.

“I understand that because I live in the real world, it seems now increasingly apparent to me that Micheál Martin is completely out of touch with the reality of people’s lives, and worse than that, he doesn’t even want to listen when people come and tell him that his approach is wrong.” – Press Association