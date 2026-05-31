Women’s mini marathon: ‘Until you’re on the start line, you can’t grasp the magic of it’

Ready for the off at the women's mini marathon in Dublin. Photograph: The Irish Times

“My fight is Gill’s fight,” said the biro scrawl on 10-year-old Ella Barry’s hand as she and her mother Ruth walked to the starting line to join 30,000 others running the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

Strictly speaking, Ella shouldn’t have been there at all, as contestants have to be more than 14, but Ruth and Ella – who runs with Donore Harriers – were there for their friend Gill, who is fighting cancer and in such a context a slight bending of the rules seemed worth it.

“If it gets tough along the route, I’m going to look down at my hand to remind me why I’m here,” Ella said.

Her mother nodded. “We’re not aiming for a particular time but we’re going to finish together,” Ruth said. “It’s Ella’s first 10k and I want to be at her side.”

Their story was just one of thousands shared on the streets of Dublin, a city suddenly swamped in purple as tens of thousands of women overran the place to raise money for causes dear to them.

Ruth Anne Barry and daughter Ella Rose Barry, Ballyfermot, at the women's mini marathon in Dublin. Photograph: The Irish Times

Since the first mini-marathon was run in 1983, it has raised more than a €250m for charities across Ireland, said race director David O’Leary. It is widely believed to be the most important single-day fundraising event in Ireland.

Cancer research, heart health, homelessness, hospices, the St Vincent de Paul, the fight against motor neuron disease and Parkinson’s disease, the Laura Lynn Foundation, Pieta House, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, Simon and hundreds of personal causes like Ella’s were represented as thousands of women began streaming past the start line on Fitzwilliam Place at exactly 12.30pm.

So large was the attendance that more than 30 minutes after the starting pistol sounded, many of the women were still beginning. Meanwhile, a few hundred metres away on Baggot Street, Chaltu Dida from Ethiopia, was crossing the finish line having covered the 10km in 31:41.

Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill of Limerick Country Club was second in a time of 32:44, while hee twin, Íde, came third in 33:58. Greta Streimiktye from UCD Athletic Club claimed first place in the visually impaired category with a time of 36:03.

RTÉ Radio presenter Katja Mia is an old hand at mini marathons by now and was running her fourth race as an ambassador. She was also raising money for EndoIreland.

“The first year I was new to running and had a target of 1.15, but I’m not putting pressure on myself this year. I’m here for the vibes, so will probably have a jog and maybe walk for a kilometre or two and then jog again,” she said.

[ Sonia O’Sullivan: How mini marathons became part of new women’s liberationOpens in new window ]

Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, another ambassador, was running for the fifth time. “It is genuinely one of my favourite days of the year ... If I get below 48 minutes it will be a PB [personal best] but I will be happy with anything less than 50,” she said.

She stressed that time wasn’t everything. “Until you stand on the start line, you can’t really grasp the magic of it.”

Patricia Horgan from Collins Avenue in Dublin 9 was in fine spirits and looking forward to her 44th mini marathon as one of a handful of women to have competed in every single edition since 1983.

Not even having a pacemaker fitted nearly 20 years ago could keep her away. “Movement is life. if you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it and for me this is therapy,” she said.

Lucy Boyd (left) and Lorraine Ennis during the race. Photograph: The Irish Times

For Liz Collins, from the Liberties, running in the race is something she does for her 21-year-old daughter, Claudia. “She has the genetic skin condition Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa and I started running 21 years ago after she was born to raise money for Debra Ireland. I felt a little bit helpless but this gave me a sense that by raising a few bob, I was making a difference. I had a target of two grand and I hit that,” she said.

Cara Kennedy from Kildare looked pretty serious as she stood on the fringes of the race, anxiously scanning the passing women. “I was put in wave one, the sub one-hour group. But I wanted to run with my cousin and she’s in a different wave so I’m waiting for her. Running with someone is part of the experience. This is all about female empowerment.”

While winner Dida crossed the finish line looking like she had just come back from a leisurely Sunday morning stroll, some of the others in that first wave look shattered but happy.

Eve Coogan from Clondalkin finished 10 minutes behind the winner and was thrilled with her performance. “I think 10k is one of the hardest distances to do because you feel like you need to be fast the whole time.”

As part of her last-minute prep for the race, she says she spent Saturday night bopping away to CMAT in St Anne’s Park. “We are off to the pub right now,” she said and wandered away clutching a medal from a race in which everyone is a winner.