Major Dáil row on the cards as Government plans to end triple lock within weeks

Ministers argue that the triple-lock system leaves Ireland vulnerable to decisions taken by other countries and can prevent Irish participation in international peacekeeping and security operations. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Government is set to press ahead with plans to remove the triple lock governing overseas deployments of Irish troops, a move that will trigger a fierce political row with the Opposition parties over the State’s long-standing policy of military neutrality.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Helen McEntee will bring the Defence (Amendment) Bill 2026 to Cabinet for approval in the first half of this month.

The legislation will provide for the removal of the triple-lock mechanism, which currently requires Government, Dáil and UN Security Council approval before members of the Defence Forces can be deployed overseas as part of international missions.

Ministers argue that the current system leaves Ireland vulnerable to decisions taken by other countries and can prevent Irish participation in international peacekeeping and security operations.

Under the change being proposed by McEntee, the approval of the UN Security Council would no longer be required for overseas deployment of Irish troops, although every mission will be required to be in compliance with the UN Charter.

The triple lock was introduced in response to the defeat of the first Nice Treaty in 2001. The mechanism was designed to copper-fasten Ireland’s status as a neutral state during a period of EU expansion.

McEntee briefed the Cabinet meeting last week that Ireland was forced to withdraw from Operation Irini after the UN Security Council resolution underpinning the mission lapsed on May 24th.

The mission gave effect to the UN arms embargo in Libya. As part of the operation, the Government approved the deployment of a single Naval Service patrol vessel to the operation for a period of 46 days in 2023. The mission was approved under the triple-lock mechanism.

As a UN mandate is required under the triple lock, McEntee said Ireland could no longer participate in the operation after May 24th.

Last week, in a response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, McEntee said that if the triple lock were not there, the Government’s decision on Operation Irini “would have differed materially”.

McEntee and her Government colleagues have argued that the continuance of the triple lock limited the ability of the State to deploy peacekeepers, especially at a time when the UN Security Council was deadlocked on key security issues.

Its continued existence provides for an effective veto on where Irish peacekeepers are deployed, they have said.

The Government is expected to face strong criticism from Opposition parties, many of whom have argued that removing the UN requirement from the deployment process would represent a significant departure from Ireland’s traditional approach to neutrality and overseas military engagement.

McEntee is expected to argue that the legislation contains new safeguards to ensure democratic oversight of overseas deployments. Under the proposals, all future operations would be required to comply with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

The Government also intends to introduce additional reporting requirements, including an annual report to the Dáil on overseas deployments by the Defence Forces. The Joint Oireachtas Committee would also be notified of deployments involving fewer than 50 personnel as part of an international force.

All Opposition parties in the Dáil – Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, the Labour Party, the Green Party, People Before Profit, Independent Ireland and Aontú – have expressed outright opposition to the ending of the triple-lock mechanism.

Some have argued that the deadlock at the UN Security Council can be overcome by a vote of the General Assembly of the UN. No mission has been sanctioned by the General Assembly since the 1950s.

There also have been calls for a plebiscite, or a referendum on an amendment that would enshrine the mechanism in the Constitution.