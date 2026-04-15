‘Our politics are not working’: Young Fianna Fáil TDs issue statement rebuking Government

A group of three Fianna Fáil TDs have indicated “real and deep concern” with the events of the last few weeks.

Amid ongoing fallout from the fuel price protests and blockades, and the resignation of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae from Government, the move is being seen as a criticism of Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a time when he is politically vulnerable.

Cork East TD James O’Connor, Galway East’s Albert Dolan and Tipperary North’s Ryan O’Meara released the statement on Wednesday afternoon.

In it, the three say that “it should not require protests and deep community frustration to get a government to listen and to act”.

The three TDs – all aged in their 20s or early 30s – pointed to frustration among people of their age, saying that the lesson many of their generation would take from recent events is “that our politics are not working”.

“We must face that reality that the social contract is strained to breaking point,” the statement reads, saying many of their peers see “no connection between what happens at the ballot box and what follows in government”, with a disconnect that “threatens public faith in politics and our democracy”.

They stop short of making an explicit challenge to the Taoiseach, saying the intervention is “not about challenging any individual or singling out any member of Government” but rather “challenging ourselves and our party colleagues to do better”.

However, there is a direct criticism of senior party members: “Too often today we find senior colleagues expect us to just explain their Government difficulties to our communities. That is not the role we want, nor will we accept it any longer”. The statement adds that “our most experienced colleagues share our views”.

There is further implied criticism for the leadership, saying that reforming the approach within the party is “a task that has been long neglected, and recent events have not helped to repair the damage”.

“The responsibility now lies with us. We will dedicate our efforts in the weeks and months ahead to ensuring that this vital connection takes place and that politics once again serves the people”.