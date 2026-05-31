Man (50s) dies in crash involving two motorcycles and jeep in Co Louth

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Collins Agency

A man (50s) has died in a crash in Co Louth. The incident occurred on the N52 at Dunmahon, near Dundalk, shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday.

The crash involved two motorcycles and a jeep.

The driver of one of the motorcycles was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the local mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

The coroner has been notified.

The motorcycle driver, a man (40s), was conveyed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the jeep, a man in his 40s, was conveyed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area of the N52 near Dunmahon, Co Louth between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Sunday are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.