I am selling an apartment I bought with a friend. What are the tax implications?

Capital gains liability can be different for co-owners who actually lived in their apartment for different lengths of time. Photograph: iStock

I jointly own (with a friend) a three-bed apartment in Dublin that was bought off plans in late 2005. We moved in at the start of July 2006.

We both lived there until 2012, when my friend moved away. I lived there with my partner until June 2017, before we moved out as well.

Due to property prices on apartments still not having fully recovered at that time, we decided to rent it out. We were fully tax compliant and above board with the tenancy. The tenant has very recently vacated after we served notice because we intend to sell, which we will do after some repairs and general freshening up of the place.

My question though relates to paying any capital gains tax.

I’m aware that any capital gains tax can be offset by time spent as owner occupier, which was almost exactly 11 years of that time. Will there be different tax implications for both of us because one moved out earlier than the other, or can we simply calculate our liability (allowable expenses in buying, selling, renovating, time spent occupying) and then split this amount in two when declaring to Revenue individually? DH

Ireland’s era of the accidental landlord has left a lot of people juggling tax issues they never expected to encounter. Many people found themselves in the same position as you – having bought property close to the peak of the Celtic Tiger market only to find out that, when they went to sell, it was actually worth less than they paid for it, leaving them with an outstanding mortgage loan to settle.

And, as with most people, you decided to hold fire and rent the place out while the market recovered which, for almost everyone, it now has.

Back then, as prices surged before the eventual property crash, it was very normal for two or more friends or family members to team up on affordability grounds to buy a place, so your scenario will resonate with many people around the State.

[ Families worry new rent rules will force them to become ‘accidental landlords’ for up to six yearsOpens in new window ]

You’ve got a pretty good handle on the basics of the position on tax.

I am assuming that the purchase off plans involved payment of a booking deposit followed either by stage payments or a single payment on completion of the development.

On that basis, next month you will have owned this apartment for 20 years. For you, it was your principal private residence for 11 of those years (almost) to June 2017.

In addition, the final 12 months of ownership are also considered under the tax rules to be a period of owner occupation – whether it was rented, vacant or occupied by you over this time. So if you sell the apartment, say in September, 20¼ years after you bought it, you will be liable for capital gains tax on 8¼/20¼ of the increase in value after allowable expenses – or 40.75 per cent of the gain.

But what about your friend?

The key for him is what happened after he left the apartment. You say he “moved away”, and this could be relevant.

The principal private residence relief from capital gains tax is predicated on the property being your only or main family home. You can only have one principal private residence at any given time.

There are some allowances for people who don’t actually live in the home they bought – including for people who have to leave as they are working outside the State and those who are obliged by their employer to move to a different part of the State for work. In the latter case, the allowance lasts for a maximum of four years.

There are also allowances for people not living at home for medical reasons, either because they are in hospital or a nursing home, but that’s not relevant here.

So the reasons behind your friend’s move are relevant. If he simply moved other than for work, he might only get credit for the five or six years he actually lived in the apartment – plus this final 12 months of ownership.

Will Revenue know? That depends but it is likely they will. Certainly if he has been filing tax returns – or his employer has been returning him for tax at another address between 2012 and 2017 – it is likely to throw up an alert in Revenue should he claim to have been in the apartment at the same time.

So what now?

Well, it does appear that you could have different tax liabilities in this case.

As you suggest, you take the difference between the sale price and the original purchase price, deduct from that any “incidental” costs incurred specifically in the purchase or sale of the property – legal or estate agent costs, for instance.

You can also claim for money spent on enhancement of the property but that is unlikely to cover costs incurrent in basic repairs and “freshening up”, as you describe it. It’s designed more for things such as replacing windows.

Once you have the net gain after allowable costs, divide it in half, as you suggest. However, at that point, each of you is liable to Revenue for an accurate return.

If your co-owner wants to claim that the apartment has continued to be his principal private residence between 2012 and 2017, he will need to be comfortable that he can make that case to Revenue if challenged.

Don’t forget that the first €1,270 of your net gain is also exempt from capital gains tax – a somewhat odd sum that is simply a direct translation to euro of the original £1,000 punt allowance and a reminder that the allowance has not increased in all that time.

Please send your queries to Dominic Coyle, Q&A, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street Dublin 2, or by email to dominic.coyle@irishtimes.com with a contact phone number. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice