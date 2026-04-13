Fuel protests: Some motorway blockages remain as protesters say €505m package ‘not enough’

Main Points

The Government has unveiled a €505m package of supports for farmers, hauliers and sectors impacted by fuel crises

The measures were dismissed by some central figures in the recent protests as ‘insulting’ and ‘not enough’

Many blockades have been lifted from national roads, but some disruption remains on the M3 and M1

It could take days for supplies to be restored at all service stations

Dublin Bus and Luas said they will operate full services on Monday

A tanker called Thun Gemini - which is carrying six million litres of fuel from Antwerp to Galway Port - has now docked

Sinn Féin will put a motion of no confidence in the Government over its handling of the fuel protest crisis

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Routes in Kildare and Wicklow still impacted by protest

There are a number of routes affected by protests this morning in Kildare and West Wicklow.

The M9 is currently blocked off northbound at Junction 3 Athy and traffic is being diverted off to the old N9 up to Kilcullen in Kildare.

There are long queues heading into Kilcullen as a result.

The N81 in Wicklow is operating with a slow go protest heading north from Hollywood in the Blessington direction with a large amount of tractors involved.

At least five days before fuel supplies return to normal

The chief executive of the convenience stores and news agents umbrella group – who also representants many of Ireland’s service stations has said that it will be at least five days before all supplies are back to normal – assuming there are no more protests in the meantime.

“One of the big difficulties is that the oil companies themselves only have so many drivers and only have so many tankers and when you’ve created this this this difficulty, this vacuum in deliveries that has to be filled and it’s going to be filled by split loads,” Vincent Jennings told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Split loads will see some service stations not getting the full loads they need but a half or even a one third load just to keep them covered until the supply chains are fully restored.

“We would expect that most service stations would be receiving a delivery within the next two days… We are in unchartered waters but you couldn’t imagine [supply issues] going beyond 5 or 6 days assuming that everything is back to normal as in that there are no further disruptions. That is a big assumption perhaps.

He said that the crisis had had a huge emotional and financial impact on retailers.

“I think everybody’s being cared for apart from the businesses… From the start of this whole problem and the allegations of gouging which thankfully the CCPC has said wasn’t the case. And then the threats. It’s not in our nature to actually say no to customers so when you don’t have a product that’s the real difficulty.

“It is the difficulty as well for the customer who has perhaps queued up and then they’re told there is no more and they don’t they don’t stay around they move on to somewhere else and so any additional purchases that you would have been hoping that doesn’t happen either so it has been difficult and there has been obviously a loss of sales.”

Motorway blockages on M1 and M3 ongoing

While most of the blockades have been lifted there is stilll protests ongoing on the M1 between junction 13 Dunleer and junction 11 Monasterboice. There is also a full closure of theM3 at junction 9 Navan in both directions and significant delays are likely on these routes.

Warning that ‘insulting’ measures won’t keep people off streets

One of the leading fuel price protesters has said groups will continue targeting “major infrastructure” after an “insulting” €505 million package of measures was announced by the Government, reports Ellen O’Riordan.

James Geoghegan, a Co Westmeath farmer, said O’Connell Street in Dublin may not be on the agenda again as blockading there “doesn’t really do much major harm”.

He said protesters will likely pick areas that have a bigger impact, such as “major infrastructure” because “this Government is not listening”.

A 2.4 cent reduction to a litre of green diesel was “nothing”, while 10 cent off a litre of petrol and regular diesel was “not enough”, he said.

John Dallon, another high-profile figure in the movement, said he did not think the Government’s measures would keep people off the streets.

The Co Kildare farmer, who was among a small group of protesters refused entry to a meeting with Ministers last Friday, said taking 2.4 cents a litre off green diesel was “an insult”.

“They were telling us they were going to come out with a ‘substantial’ package. That is not a substantial package,” he said.

“The public won’t accept that, I think. It will only set more fuel on the fire”.

Government to examine ‘latitude’ given to protesters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday night denied the Government’s budget plans had gone out the window following the fuel measures although he did say there would be an impact on Budget 2027.

He also said there would be an examination of the “latitude” given to protests and blockades in the early part of last week.

And he added that the “full rigours of the law” would be applied in future in the event of similar protests that “try to deny the free movement of goods and services”.

Fuel industry representatives have said supplies of diesel and petrol are flowing again but availability at service stations left without fuel since late last week will take about 10 days to return to normal.

But there is better news for at least some commuters in Dublin city this morning

The Luas will be operating as normal

All Red and Green lines operating normally this morning. — Luas (@Luas) April 13, 2026

And so too will all Dubin Bus services

#DBSvcUpdate We wish to advise customers that Dublin Bus will be operating a full service from 04:00 Monday the 13th of April.https://t.co/DpUp9u7GwF pic.twitter.com/RfkH5Ar9P5 — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) April 13, 2026

Many blockades lifted from national routes

Many of the fixed blockades along the motorway network, appear to have be lifted.

However, on Sunday evening slow-moving convoys were causing traffic disruption.

The most recent update from Transport Infrastructure Ireland on Sunday night said there were road closures in place on the M1, M8 and M11.

Public transport and fuel supplies restart as relief measures rolled out

While the fuel protests that blocked key infrastructure around the country have now ended and public transport in the capital is returning to normal following an almost week-long blockade of Dublin’s O’Connell St, there will be some aftershocks as a new week dawns, not least a motion of no confidence in the Government which is likely on Tuesday.

Blockades at fuel depots in Cork, Limerick and Cork were stopped over the weekend, and O’Connell St will fully reopen this morning but rolling protests could slow traffic on a number of roads around the country over the day.

Just to catch you up, it was a busy Sunday on the political front, culminating in the announcement yesterday evening that the Government is to pay another half a billion euro in fuel supports after a week of protests and blockades led to severe diesel and petrol shortages.

The €505 million package, announced after a Cabinet meeting was larger than expected and involves an extension of and increase to excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel.

There will also be a delay to a planned rise in the carbon tax and multimillion euro schemes to support hauliers and agribusinesses.

Excise reductions announced last month are to be extended to July 31st, while there will be a further 10 cent reduction in the rate charged on a litre of petrol and diesel.

That takes the total cut in excise on petrol since the start of the crisis to 25 cent while the cut on diesel is slightly larger at 30 cent.

Increases to the carbon tax due to come into force next month, have been postponed until budget day, while there will be a reduction of 2.4 cent on the price of a litre of green diesel.

Key details of the support package