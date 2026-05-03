Gonzaga College plan for additional needs school is appealed to planning authority

Council was accused of being more concerned to preserve playing pitches at Gonzaga than evaluating appropriate site for proposed school. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Plans by Dublin’s Gonzaga College to build a primary school for children with additional needs have been objected to on the basis of an impact to neighbouring properties which lie in a conservation zone “recognised as one of Dublin 6’s most attractive residential streets”.

The Jesuit order last year announced plans to close St Declan’s special primary school on Northumberland Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, and build a new school on the Gonzaga grounds in Ranelagh.

The planned sale of the Ballsbridge school would be used to fund the construction of the new seven-classroom school in an area occupied at present by a storage building, semi-derelict outbuildings and two disused residential buildings in the northwest of the Gonzaga campus.

“The current school located on Northumberland Road is no longer suitable for the needs of the students, housed as it is in an ageing Victorian residential premises over four levels,” the order said.

The new school complex, ranging from one to three storeys in height, would include sensory rooms, a library, multipurpose room and play spaces.

Dublin City Council granted permission for the development in March, saying the project would provide a “modern boys and girls primary school reusing previously vacant/semi-derelict buildings”.

In addition, the development “would not result in the loss of any existing play areas, pitches or playing grounds within the existing school complex” the local authority said.

However, a local resident who owns two houses and a mews building next to the school’s boundary has appealed the council’s decision to An Coimisiún Pleanála on the grounds the location of the school was “inappropriate” and “imposes severe negative impacts on surrounding residential property”.

The appeal, by planners MacCabe Durney Barnes on behalf of Antoinette Assaf of Park Drive, Ranelagh, noted the houses were in a residential conservation zone which was “part of Edwardian era suburb and is recognised as one of Dublin 6’s most attractive residential streets”.

The proposed school would be immediately abutting the rear boundary wall of the three properties and the council’s assessment of the impact on the residential amenity had been inadequate, the planners’ submission said.

“Of all the locations in the Gonzaga campus” the chosen site was “the least suitable” for a school. “The prime concentration of buildings within the Gonzaga school complex are at the centre of the campus away from sensitive boundaries with residential neighbourhoods,” it said.

“The planning authority appear to be more concerned to preserve playing pitches for the school than evaluate the appropriate siting of the facility at the furthest point from existing school buildings, where any potential externalities are pushed on to adjoining residential streets.”

The submission also raises concerns over the loss of trees. “The current boundary is characterised as a parkland setting, which allows natural light to permeate through to our client’s garden and living space. All boundary planting will be lost,” it said. “The sylvan setting of our client’s rear garden will be completely degraded.”

The replacement of boundary planning with an “overbearing solid boundary wall will have a profound and negative effect on the residential amenity of Park Drive gardens” and would “significantly impact on the properties’ attractiveness and value”, it said.

A decision on the appeal is due from the commission by the end of August.