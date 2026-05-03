Crime & Law

Man (30) charged after cocaine worth estimated £1 million seized in Co Tyrone

The man has also been charged with making indecent images of children and attempting to pay for sexual services

Photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of drugs seized from Dungannon property. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire
Photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of drugs seized from Dungannon property. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire
Sun May 03 2026 - 13:471 MIN READ

A man has been charged with a number of offences after cocaine worth an estimated £1 million was seized in Co Tyrone.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in the Cookstown area on Friday.

A property in the Dungannon area was searched where suspected cocaine was recovered with an estimated value of £1 million.

The man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs, possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs.

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He has also been charged with possessing criminal property, transferring criminal property, making indecent images of children, possessing indecent images of children and attempting to pay for sexual services.

The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, police said. - PA

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