Gary Lydon: Actor best known for Banshees of Inisherin role dies

Gary Lydon, the actor best known for his collaborations with playwright Billy Roche and with directors such as Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg, has died.

Lydon was born in London in 1961 to Irish parents but moved as a child to Wexford town, where he recently appeared in a production of Roche’s kitchen-sink drama Of Mornington, alongside his son, James.

Lydon worked extensively in theatre, television and cinema. However, he will be best known to Irish audiences for roles in medical drama The Clinic, where he played counsellor Patrick Murray, and crime drama Love/Hate, in which he played a chief superintendent.

He also portrayed taoiseach Brian Cowen in The Guarantee, Colin Murphy’s 2014 dramatisation of the bank guarantee that nearly brought down the economy, while his recent screen roles included playing a garda in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

Lydon was nine when he and his family moved to his father’s native Wexford. “It was kind of a shock to the system,” he told The Irish Times last March. “In London, I was in a mixed school. When I came to Ireland, I went to the Christian Brothers, which was quite austere compared to London.”

The sense of being an outsider stayed with him and was arguably a defining feature of his acting: he was drawn to characters who didn’t quite fit in. But he was also intensely proud to be Irish.

“I remember when learning Irish, instead of beidh mé, I wrote beg mé and the Christian Brother ridiculed me in front of everyone,” he recalled. “But I’m quite a defiant person and I really got into the Irish. I got really good at it in primary school and got a good grade, ultimately, in the Leaving Cert.”

His acting life began in the southeast with Billy Roche’s Wexford Trilogy of plays, in which he starred in the mid-1980s. “There was a pub in Wexford called the Imperial, and I used to go in there sometimes. Billy Roche was in a band, and I used to see him onstage. He was involved in a theatre company, doing a play by Woody Guthrie. That’s where, theatrically, I met him,” he recalled.

“Billy’s first play was called The Boker Poker Club; it became A Handful of Stars. I did that in Wexford and then it was taken on by the Bush Theatre in London. Myself, Aidan Gillen and Dervla Kirwan went over. From that, I got an agent and ended up back living in London for a while.”

It was in London that he would appear in the world premiere of Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan. He would work again with McDonagh in The Banshees of Inisherin and with McDonagh’s brother, John Michael, in The Guard and Calvary.

As a character actor, he was hugely respected in the theatre world. But despite starring alongside household names such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Clive Owen, the bright lights never held much appeal, and he preferred the quietness of Roscommon, where he lived with his wife, Kara Doherty, daughter of the late Fianna Fáil TD Seán Doherty.

He recently started his own theatre company: its first production was Roche’s Of Mornington at Wexford Arts Centre.

He never quite lost his English accent and always saw himself as a product of two worlds – an Irishman born in London, a kid from Wexford who ended up working with some of the biggest names in stage and screen.

“Moving to Wexford from London was a bit of a culture shock,” he said once, “but I’m glad I did because it’s a lovely town to grow up in. I still have a bit of an English accent – but I can do the Irish accent all right.”