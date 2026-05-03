GAA live updates: Clare v Limerick in Munster SHC; Kildare v Westmeath in Leinster SHC

Fixtures:

Munster SHC Round Three: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

Leinster SFC semi-final: Kildare v Westmeath, O’Connor Park, 2pm

Ulster SFC semi-final: Armagh v Down, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm

Joe Canning also thinks that Limerick’s Munster campaign could be derailed in their match today. With Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch out, Clare have a great opportunity to make things hard for their neighbours writes the Galway legend.

[Joe Canning: Clare would have a hard time explaining away a loss to Limerick on Sunday]

With today’s Clare-Limerick clash, the Munster table will even out with each team having played two games. However, that doesn’t mean we’ll be much closer to knowing what’s going to transpire in the business end. Nicky English writes that Limerick should be very wary of Clare’s prowess up top if they don’t want to end up without a point in their first two games.

[Nicky English: Clare’s forward power can tilt balance against weakened Limerick]

With Brian Hayes in Cork, Shane O’Brien in Limerick and Peter Duggan in Clare, hurling has seen a renaissance of tall ball-winners in close to goal. However, their skill sets are different to a typical, old-school 14. Denis Walsh looks into the comeback of the big man to full-forward lines in hurling.

[Hurling’s full forwards have come full circle as the game evolves]

In Westmeath, the mood is optimistic, even after news broke of Luke Loughlin’s season-ending injury. The Lake County ran up four goals last time out to upset the favourites in Leinster, and face a Kildare team who slipped back down to Division 3 in the leagues. Gordon Manning spoke to a couple of experts, including Loughlin, to assess the mood ahead of their semi-final.

[Westmeath still dreaming of a rare Leinster title despite Luke Loughlin injury blow]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s championship action. It’s a shorter bill than we’ve been used to for Sundays this year, but there’s still plenty of intrigue as the football championship pushes towards the provincial final and the hurling tables take shape.

First up, Limerick look to shake off their defeat against Cork as they travel to Cusack Park to meet old rivals Clare (2pm). Clare opened their season with a win after a poor 2025, but even still, their only two wins in that year came against the Treaty County.

Meanwhile, in football, Kildare and Westmeath look to book their spot in the Leinster final against Dublin (2pm). Westmeath are coming off a brilliant performance to upset Meath, but have lost their star man, Luke Loughlin, to injury.

Later on, Armagh and Down face off in an Ulster semi-final (4pm), after Monaghan’s late late show saw them take the other place in the final. Down turned over Donegal in a massive upset in the quarters, but Armagh will still be big favourites.