Marco Rubio left waiting on request to meet Giorgia Meloni ahead of Rome visit

US secretary of state Marco Rubio will be in the Italian capital on Thursday and Friday. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/European Pressphoto Agency

US secretary of state Marco Rubio will travel to Rome this week, a visit reportedly aimed at thawing frosty relations with the Italian government and the Vatican.

Rubio will be in the Italian capital on Thursday and Friday, which will also mark the one-year anniversary of the papacy of Pope Leo, the first US-born pontiff.

A US foreign ministry source confirmed Rubio will travel to Rome and meet the Vatican’s secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, and Antonio Tajani, Italy’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister. Rubio has asked to meet prime minister Giorgia Meloni, but the request has not yet been granted, the source added.

According to reports in Corriere della Sera, Rubio’s trip was announced in a letter to the Italian government from the US ambassador to Rome, Tilman Fertitta, who the daily newspaper said has been working on rebuilding “the bridge” between the two countries in the weeks since US president Donald Trump’s unprecedented broadside against Leo over the pontiff’s condemnation of the US-Israeli war on Iran, and subsequent breakdown in relations with Rome.

Trump berated Meloni, previously one of his closest allies in Europe, after she called out his remarks against the pope, criticising her government for not supporting the strikes on Iran and threatening to withdraw US troops from Italy as a result.

Corriere reported that Rubio’s visit was aimed at “thawing” frosty relations with both Rome and the Vatican, a mission described by the daily newspaper as “not impossible, but complicated”.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced it was withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany in response to the country’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, saying the US was being “humiliated” by Iran. Trump has suggested that number may increase. A senior Pentagon official said recent German rhetoric had been “inappropriate and unhelpful” and that “the president is rightly reacting to these counterproductive remarks”. - The Guardian