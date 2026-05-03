Dublin

Dublin half marathon: Road closures as winners cross the line

Seán Tobin of Clonmel AC, Tipperary won the men’s race and Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill was the first woman across the line

3 May 2026; Sarah Ward of Cherry Orchard Running AC, Dublin. pictured at the second edition of the Dublin City Council Dublin City Half Marathon on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026. Starting on O’Connell Street, the 21.1km route took runners through the city, passing iconic landmarks including Croke Park, the tree-lined avenues of Killester and Raheny, the Clontarf coastline and the historic Five Lamps, before a North East Inner-City finish at Guild Street. With thousands of participants and strong community support along the route, the event celebrates a shared city-centre experience and the spirit of “Run Together, Thrive Together.” Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
3 May 2026; Sarah Ward of Cherry Orchard Running AC, Dublin. pictured at the second edition of the Dublin City Council Dublin City Half Marathon on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026. Starting on O’Connell Street, the 21.1km route took runners through the city, passing iconic landmarks including Croke Park, the tree-lined avenues of Killester and Raheny, the Clontarf coastline and the historic Five Lamps, before a North East Inner-City finish at Guild Street. With thousands of participants and strong community support along the route, the event celebrates a shared city-centre experience and the spirit of “Run Together, Thrive Together.” Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Sun May 03 2026 - 10:051 MIN READ

An estimated 13,000 runners are taking part in this year’s Dublin city half marathon.

The 21.1km course started on O’Connell Street at 8:30am and will finish on Guild Street in the north-east inner city.

Seán Tobin of Clonmel AC, from Tipperary, crossed the finish line at 1:03:11 to win the men’s race and Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill of West Limerick AC, Limerick won the women’s race.

Runners in the second staging of the annual event are following the route through Phibsborough, Drumcondra, Beaumont and Artane, passing iconic landmarks including Croke Park, the tree-lined avenues of Killester and Raheny, the Clontarf coastline and the historic Five Lamps, before a North East Inner-City finish at Guild Street, near The Convention Centre.

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A participant dressed as Darth Vadar pictured at the second edition of the Dublin City Council Dublin City Half Marathon on Sunday Photograph: Sportsfile
A participant dressed as Darth Vadar pictured at the second edition of the Dublin City Council Dublin City Half Marathon on Sunday Photograph: Sportsfile

With thousands of participants and strong community support along the route, the event celebrates a shared city-centre experience.

The event is impacting public transport services and there will be diversions in place up to 6.30pm in places.

Road closures throughout the Dublin half marathon
Road closures throughout the Dublin half marathon

Various bus replacement services will be operating for Luas and Dart services. There will be no northside trains running on race day, due to engineering works between Clontarf Road and Drogheda, which continues on Monday. There will be no Dart service between Connolly and Malahide/Howth.

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