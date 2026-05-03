Dublin player scoops €8.7m National Lottery jackpot

A Lotto player in Dublin has officially become Ireland’s newest millionaire Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Lotto jackpot of €8,726,418 has been won by a player in Dublin.

This marks the second time the National Lottery jackpot has been won in 2026 so far.

The winning numbers for the draw on Saturday May 2nd were: 01, 07, 27, 28, 34, 42 and the bonus was 26.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning retail location will be announced on Wednesday 6th May.

Separately, a player in Westmeath who purchased a ‘quick pick’ ticket at The Grove Service Station in Baylough, Athlone matched five numbers and the bonus to win an €146,878. The midlands player purchased their winning ticket on Thursday 30th April.

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National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr urged players in Dublin to carefully check their numbers, sign the back of the tickets and keep them safe.

“A Lotto player in Dublin has officially become Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth an impressive €8,726,418," she said.

“They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lottery headquarters to collect their prizes,“ she added.

In February, a player in Mayo scooped the €11,101,286 jackpot, which was the result of a number of rollovers.

Kelly’s Mace at the Circle K service station on the Mulranny Road in Newport was announced as the seller of the winning ticket.

In December 2024 Carey’s on Main Street, Belmullet, which has some claim to being the luckiest shop in Ireland, sold a €5.4 million Lotto jackpot ticket having previously sold a €13.8 million jackpot ticket in 2016.