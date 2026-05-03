Former Kerry Group director Frank Hayes leaves estate worth €5m

Frank Hayes, former director of corporate affairs for Kerry Group, left an estate valued at more than €5 million, according to papers published by the Probate Office

Frank Hayes, former director of corporate affairs for the Kerry Group, left an estate valued at more than €5 million, according to papers published by the Probate Office.

Hayes, from Loughrea, Co Galway, joined the Kerry Group in 1991 at the invitation of then chief executive Denis Brosnan. He spent 30 years living in Tralee, becoming the public face of the Kerry Group as it expanded globally.

Hayes always emphasised the importance of deep ties between the business and the local community. As well as Kerry GAA, the Kerry Group supported many charitable causes and organisations throughout the county, including the Rose of Tralee festival, Listowel Writers’ Week and the Kerry Community Games.

Hayes stepped down as director of corporate affairs in 2018 and retired from the group in 2020. He died in Loughrea following a short illness in August 2024.

The value of an estate includes all assets, typically including the family home, as well as investments in stocks, shares or land.

Tremain White, brother of the founder of the Little Museum of Dublin Trevor White, left an estate valued at €1.09 million when he died in February 2024.

According to papers published by the Probate Office in Dublin last week, White lived at Mount Pleasant Square, in Ranelagh, Dublin, an address shared with his brother.

Former hotelier David Doyle left an estate valued at €6.12 million when he died in May 2025, according to papers published by the Probate Office.

Doyle, was managing director of the Doyle Hotels Group and had homes in Quinta Do Lago, Almancil, Portugal, and Shrewsbury Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Doyle died in his Shrewsbury Road home, on May 2nd, 2025.

He left a vested personal retirement savings account, an approved retirement fund and “any pension under management with Davy” to his two daughters equally.

He left all other assets in Ireland, the UK and the United States to his wife. The remainder of his estate was left to an Isle of Man-based trust.