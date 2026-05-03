Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill signs off on maternity leave with Dublin City Half Marathon victory

Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill of Limerick AC with Sean Tobin of Clonmel AC, Co Tipperary, following their victories in the women's and men's editions of the Dublin City Half Marathon. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Seán Tobin left spectators in no doubt that he is back to his best after winning Sunday’s Dublin City Half Marathon in style. In the second running of the Dublin City Council-sponsored event, Tobin took off as if no one among the 13,000 runners had a chance of beating him – and that proved true.

With a string of Irish track titles to his name, Tobin had yet to find his groove on the roads, mainly due to illness and injury. It all came together for him on Sunday morning, as the 31-year-old produced a runaway victory in 63 minutes and 11 seconds. The winning time is a personal best for the Clonmel runner in his first full and proper effort over the 21.1km distance.

Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill was in a similar mood when winning the women’s race. After coming back from a lengthy lay-off and then the birth of her daughter a year ago, she produced a decisive victory in 71:25 – a personal best. The Limerick runner (41) was suitably beaming after crossing the finish line.

In winning the men’s race, Tobin fended off some experienced campaigners. Paul O’Donnell, from Dundrum South Dublin AC, closed in on Tobin towards the finish on Guild Street, next to Spencer Dock. He took second place in 63:43. John Travers from Donore Harriers – another former Irish champion on the track – was third in 63:54. Last year’s inaugural winner Killian Mooney – also from Dundrum – was fourth in 64:10.

Sean Tobin of Clonmel AC crosses the line to win the men's Dublin City Half Marathon. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“I really wanted to deliver here, run to my capability, just enjoy it,” said Tobin. “I wasn’t right at all last year, the body just wasn’t moving properly, and from last summer on I was also a bit sick. Then I got a stress reaction in my foot, so took a month off.

“Since the new year, it’s been flowing again. Just feeling good, not running as much mileage. [I’m] mentally in a good place and that makes it a lot easier to train.”

When he was 19, in his first year on a running scholarship at the University of Mississippi, Tobin ran a 3:59.91 mile. At the time, he was the youngest Irish athlete to break the four-minute barrier. He has since won Irish titles on the track over 1,500m and 10,000m, yet by his own admission never reached his aspired level of consistency.

After a few years living in Dublin, he’s back in Clonmel, though still training under Dublin Track Club coach Daniel Stone. He works in the town’s leisure centre and has adopted the “less-equals-more” approach to training.

Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill wins the women's Dublin City Half Marathon in comprehensive fashion. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“I feel that’s added a lot to my life,” he continued. “I wouldn’t consider myself a professional anymore, but I’m still training as a professional. It’s more relaxed and I’m doing a bit of coaching in Clonmel too. That’s all brought more balance.

“At one stage, with Dublin Track Club, I was probably the strongest in the group. Then the injuries came and all of a sudden, Andrew Coscoran breaks the national 1,500m record, Brian Fay breaks the 5,00om record and Hiko Tonosa breaks the marathon record. So that’s a lot of what-ifs . . . But if I can stay healthy for two years, why not LA?”

He was, of course, referring to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Tobin certainly possesses the ability to chase the marathon qualifying time, all going well.

Dry, overcast, with a gentle breeze, running conditions were near ideal – and Tobin didn’t hang around. He hit the front shortly after the mile mark, never looking back.

“I could tell from the shouting and the clapping at the side of the road, I probably had about 100m clear. I just kept the foot down, but I felt incredibly smooth the whole way. If Paul (O’Donnell) came back at me, I knew I’d more to give.”

Stephen Hughes leads a group of runners past Croke Park during Sunday's Dublin City Half Marathon. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Nic Dhómhnaill looked equally as comfortable in the women’s race. Her winning time was over three minutes clear of Maebh Brannigan of Galway City Harriers (74:47), with Shiela O’Byrne from Parnell AC, Wicklow, third in 76:43.

“Delighted with the win, happy with the time, it’s always great when it all works on the day,” said Nic Dhómhnaill, who gave birth to her daughter Siún in April of last year. She has been on maternity leave from teaching at Gaelscoil na Giúise in Firhouse since then, but returns to the classroom on Tuesday morning.

“Thankfully it’s a Bank holiday weekend so I still have tomorrow off. You’re still busy with a baby, but it’s a different kind of busy. I’ve missed a good few years, so hopefully I can just continue going like this for a while more.”

Along with her twin sister Íde, Nic Dhómhnaill has enjoyed some rewarding times on the track. In 2022, they won silver and bronze in the national 5,000m, behind Fionnuala McCormack, before Íde claimed that title outright in 2023.

Like Tobin, Nic Dhómhnaill trains with the Dublin Track Club, under Feidhlim Kelly. Despite this, she still represents West Limerick AC. She moved to Dublin from Newcastle West in 2012.

In the men’s wheelchair race, Patrick Monahan from Kildare successfully defended his title in 51:38, well ahead of Tian Bosch (62:13).

Dublin City H alf Marat h on

M e n

Seán Tobin (Clonmel AC) 63:11 Paul O’Donnell (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 63:43 John Travers (Donore Harriers AC) 63:54

Wom e n