Fuel protests: Gardaí clear protesters from O’Connell Street; Cabinet to meet today

Main Points

Cabinet are to meet today Sunday amid continuing nationwide protests over the cost of fuel

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has promised further action against protesters “in the coming hours and days”

Several oil tankers left Whitegate Oil Refinery after gardaí removed a blockade by fuel protesters on Saturday, with several protesters arrested

The Government is working on the introduction of a temporary Fuel Support Scheme

Best Reads

Road closure updates from TII

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE! Following are the locations with full road closures in place on the motorways currently



M1 : M1 J18 - CARLINGFORD Direction Southbound



N4 : M4/N4 J16 - BALLAGH and J17 - CULLEEN BEG Direction both



M6 : M6/N6 between J08 - ATHLONE and J09 - GARRYCASTLE… — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 12, 2026

Drivers continue to be warned that “significant delays” remain “likely to occur” across the country due to blockades on motorway.

A small number of vehicles remain on O’Connell Street

Around 20 large vehicles and tractors remain on O’Connell Street and the quays in Dublin following a major police operation to clear the blockade in the early hours of Sunday.

Steel barriers have been erected on surrounding roads to prevent further access.

A small group of protest participants and supporters remained at the scene at 8am. A Garda presence was monitoring the cordon while street cleaners cleared debris. - PA

Emergency meetings and overnight operations: The situation on Sunday morning

The blockade of Dublin’s main thoroughfare has been cleared in a late-night police operation, ahead of an emergency Cabinet meeting to sign off on measures the Government hopes will bring all protests over fuel costs to an end.

The protests – which involved blockades of streets in the capital, Ireland’s only oil refinery, and key depots – strangled fuel distribution across the country and prompted an escalated policing response that resulted in several arrests and public order gardai deployed in Cork, Galway and Dublin.

Some of the protests, which began on Tuesday, rolled overnight into Sunday morning, with spokesmen calling on the Government to take urgent action to reduce fuel costs which they say are at unsustainable levels and will lead to people going out of business.

The Government is expected to sign off on fuel-cost measures on Sunday evening, but it remains to be seen if it will convince protesters to call off their actions before the return of schools on Monday adds to pressure on the roads.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, cleared a blockade of the Whitegate oil refinery in Co Cork around lunchtime on Saturday and vowed to implement further enhanced enforcement actions.

It saw physical clashes between protesters and gardaí, who used pepper spray during the hour-long operation which resecured access for fuel trucks.

Gardaí were later called to a similar action at Galway harbour, where hundreds of protesters gathered in pouring rain while restricting access to a fuel depot by blocking the way with tractors.

Members of the Public Order Unit, wearing protective gear and batons, were at the scene for hours overnight.

On Sunday morning, An Garda Siochana announced all blockades in Dublin had been cleared following an overnight operation on O’Connell Street.

It said illegally parked vehicles would be removed and blockading vehicles were removed under escort.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly had vowed to step up enforcement against fuel-cost protesters “endangering the state” by blocking critical infrastructure.

Protesters’ demands for meetings with Government were not acceded to but relevant ministers held talks with established national representative bodies on Friday and Saturday.

These meetings concluded with a “substantial” package involving a temporary fuel transport support scheme” and “temporary fuel support”.

It is understood the transport support scheme will see direct payments to businesses in the sectors affected by high fuel costs.

A senior source said the scheme will be part of a broader package on the fuel crisis.

The engagements included Irish Road Haulage Association president Ger Hyland, who said there were “the bones of an agreement” with the Government.

He added he hoped the “substantial package”, understood to include a direct payment scheme, would be agreed by Sunday morning.

The Cabinet is due to meet on Sunday afternoon to sign off on the measures.

The pledge of a “substantial” package was not enough to dissuade protesters away from their blockades without Garda intervention on Saturday.

Commissioner Kelly said on Saturday evening: “Some people have decided to escalate an already difficult situation by blockading critical national infrastructure such as fuel depots and refineries.

“This has resulted in fuel shortages that are directly impacting on emergency services such as hospitals, the ambulance service and the fire service, as well as businesses and the general public.

“These are blockades. They are not a legitimate form of protest.”

He said: “We gave the blockaders fair warning that we were moving to enforcement and they choose to ignore it and continue to hold the country to ransom.”

A small number of Defence Forces personnel with heavy-lift recovery trucks have been on standby to assist gardai with moving large vehicles if needed.

The escalated enforcement action came after Fuels for Ireland chief executive Kevin McPartlan said around 600 of the 1,500 filling stations in the Republic of Ireland had run dry on Saturday morning.

He predicted the number “would grow quite dramatically” if the blockades on Whitegate in Galway and Foynes, Co Limerick, continued.

Blockades have resulted in full closures of parts of the M50 ring road around Dublin, as well as other major motorways, although Gardaí announced blockades on the M50 at junctions five and seven had been cleared on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, police in Northern Ireland said they are “maintaining an ongoing assessment” in relation to social media posts calling for similar planned protests there.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “A policing response has been prepared, if needed, to ensure public safety and to help minimise any potential disruption to the wider community.” - PA

M50 blockade cleared after three days, TII say

TII say the blockage on the M50 between junction 6 and junction 5 northbound, has been cleared. The blockade began on Thursday, April 9th.

Incident Cleared: Road Closure on M50 between J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN and J05 - FINGLAS (Northbound) (09-Apr 14:01) https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 12, 2026

Garda expect Dublin City will return to normal later today

As Garda begin clearing the blockade on O’Connell Street, the force are hoping Dublin will return to normal later today.

Superintendent Jarlath Lennon told RTÉ Radio 1 that Dublin will “soon be open again for business”.

Lennon said he expect limits on access to the city centre as the day continues, but that the disruption to travel and access to the centre of the city will be limited as a result of the “graduated response” from the Garda.

Could we be looking at the future of protests in Ireland?

Every political problem faced by recent governments has been solved – to a greater or lesser extent – by finding money to throw at it, writes political editor Pat Leahy.

“We have all become used to a set of economic and political conditions that are quite unusual. It would be foolish to think that they can never change. Especially when the world is so obviously and so quickly changing around us. And just as past political outcomes would have been different without a bulging exchequer, so the future will be different if the tax revenues begin to decline – or even just stop growing.

“It would look something like this week. If the economy experiences a downturn and the Government sees a decline in revenues, people will react not to abstract debates of political economy but to their own circumstances.”

Read more here.

Fuel protests reveal flawed relationship between farms, fertilisers and food, writes Caroline O’Doherty

One of the slogans hung on tractors and recited at this week’s protests declared “No farms, no food”, implying both were under threat from the fuel price crisis.

An emotive rallying cry, it was accompanied by claims that fields could be left idle with fertilisers being too expensive to buy and farm machinery too expensive to run.

A contributor to one of the WhatsApp groups set up to co-ordinate actions around the country was riled up.

“Dublin needs to be starved,” he wrote. “Let them know where their food comes from.”

Another contributor stepped in to offer an alternative view. “Most of our food is imported.”

The brief exchange went to the heart of a contradiction in Ireland’s food supply.

Read more here.

Road closure updates from TII

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE!

Following are the locations with full road closures in place on the motorways currently -



DUBLIN TUNNEL:

DUBLIN TUNNEL FULL CLOSURE



M50 :

M50 J05 - FINGLAS

M50 between J05 - FINGLAS and J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN Direction Both



M1 :

M1 J18 - CARLINGFORD… — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 12, 2026

Following are the locations with full road closures in place on the motorways currently

DUBLIN TUNNEL:

DUBLIN TUNNEL FULL CLOSURE

M50:

M50 J05 - FINGLAS

M50 between J05 - FINGLAS and J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN Direction Both

M1:

M1 J18 - CARLINGFORD Direction Both

M4:

M4/N4 J01 - N4/M50 Direction eastbound Slip closed from M4 to M50 North and the City

N4:

M4/N4 J16 - BALLAGH and J17 - CULLEEN BEG Direction both

M6:

M6/N6 between J08 - ATHLONE and J09 - GARRYCASTLE Direction both

M7:

M7 between J16 - PORTLAOISE and J17 - PORTLAOISE Direction both

M7 between J29 - M7/N24 and J30 - M7/N18/M20 Direction both

M8:

M8 between J04 - URLINGFORD and J11 - CAHIR(SOUTH) Direction both

N24 between M8 Junction and R640 Roundabout Direction eastbound

M11:

M11/N11 between ENNISCORTHY and J23 - COURTOWN Direction northbound

M11/N11 between J22 - GOREY and J233 - COURTOWN Direction southbound

M18:

M18/N18 between J02 - DOCK and J01 - ROSSBRIEN Direction southbound

M18/N18 J11 - DROMOLAND Direction both

M18/N18 J13 - TULLA Direction both

M18/N18 J14 - BAREFIELD Direction southbound Slip R458 to M18

M20 :

M20/N20 between J02 -DOORADOYLE and J01 - M7/N18/M20 Direction northbound

O’Connell Street latest

Frontline uniform gardaí, plain clothes gardaí and garda public order units were been deployed.

At 6.45am, An Garda Síochána said an operation is ongoing on O’Connell Street to remove all illegally parked vehicles.

A Garda Operation is ongoing on O'Connell Street to remove all illegally parked vehicles.



Frontline Uniform Gardaí, Plain Clothes Gardaí & Garda Public Order Units have been deployed.



Blockading vehicles being removed under escort.



Blockaders must comply with Garda directions. pic.twitter.com/hqhN9Kualg — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 12, 2026

Gardaí clear protesters from O’Connell Street in the early hours on Sunday

A blockade of Dublin’s main thoroughfare has been cleared in a late-night Garda operation, ahead of an emergency Cabinet meeting to sign off on measures the government hopes will bring all protests over fuel costs to an end.

On Sunday morning Gardaí announced all blockades in Dublin had been cleared following an overnight operation on O’Connell Street.

The Whitegate operation saw physical clashes between protesters and gardai, who used pepper spray during the hour-long operation which resecured access for fuel trucks.

Gardai were later called to a similar action at Galway harbour, where hundreds of protesters gathered in pouring rain while restricting access to a fuel depot by blocking the way with tractors.

Members of the Public Order Unit, wearing protective gear and batons, were at the scene for hours overnight. - Press Association

Fuel protest enters sixth day

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will convene a Cabinet meeting on Sunday amid continuing nationwide protests over the rising cost of fuel.

The unusual step comes after engagements on Saturday between the Government and representative groups on possible supports for farmers, hauliers, and contractors most affected by the spike in costs triggered by the war in Iran.

The temporary Fuel Support Schemeis expected to be introduced, though the Government has said it will not be unveiled until after the protests end.

Read more here.