US and Iran peace talks begin in Pakistan, media reports

US vice president JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11th. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP via Getty Images

Peace talks between the US and Iran have now begun, according to CBS and Reuters news agencies. Iran’s Fars news agency is reporting the same thing.

The three-way talks are between US officials JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Iran’s Mohammad Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir.

It is first such meeting since the war began more than a month ago, which will test whether they can shore up a fragile ceasefire and pave the way for peace.

Al Jazeera, citing sources close to the mediation, has reported that the Iranian and US delegations are meeting face-to-face, with Pakistani mediators also present in the negotiating room. Reuters has also reported the same, citing a Pakistani source.

Earlier on Saturday, Vance held talks with Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, the White House said.

The ceasefire brokered by Pakistan still faces hurdles in the talks beginning on Saturday, as Israel and Hezbollah militants have traded fire along the border of southern Lebanon and Iran has set conditions before negotiations can begin.

Prior to the talks, Iran’s first vice-president, Mohammad Reza Aref, warned that if Israeli interests are prioritised in today’s talks in Islamabad “there will be no deal” and “the world will face greater costs”.

The Iranian delegation arrived on Saturday in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who said on X that discussions will only take place if there is an Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets.

A view of the media centre ahead of US-Iran peace talks, in Islamabad. Photo: Sohail Shahzad/EPA

On Saturday, Lebanon’s health ministry said 10 people, including three emergency workers, were killed by Israeli strikes on the south of the country, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations, according to AFP news agency.

In advance of the US envoys’ arrival in Islamabad, president Donald Trump wished Vance good luck.

“We’ll find out what’s going on. They’re militarily defeated,” Trump said.

[ Why did Trump choose Vance to negotiate difficult peace talks with Iran?Opens in new window ]

The normally bustling streets of Islamabad were deserted as security forces sealed roads ahead of the talks. Pakistani authorities urged residents to stay inside, making the city to look as thought it was under curfew.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the conflict was entering a “difficult phase” as the sides try to shift from a temporary pause in fighting to a more lasting settlement, adding that they were at a “make-or-break” moment.

Before his departure from Washington on Friday, Vance said he believed the negotiations with Iran would be “positive”.

But he added: “If they’re going to try and play us, then they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon were expected to begin on Tuesday in the US capital, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun’s office said on Friday.

Beirut is keen to hold direct talks to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah, but under a ceasefire similar to the one with Iran.

US vice president JD Vance gestures as he disembarks from Air Force Two after arriving for talks with Iranian officials. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Getty Images

Vance shakes hands with Pakistan's army chief and field marshal Syed Asim Munir after arriving in Islamabad. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s insistence that the ceasefire in Iran does not include a pause in its fighting with Hezbollah has threatened to sink the deal. The militant group joined the war in support of its backer, Iran.

The day the truce was announced, Israel pounded Beirut with air strikes, killing more than 300 people, according to the Lebanese health ministry. It was the deadliest day in the country since the war began on February 28th.

Trump said on Thursday he had asked Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ease the strikes.

[ Iran calls for ceasefire in Lebanon before US peace talks take placeOpens in new window ]

Then on Friday, Israeli warplanes struck near a state security office in the southern town of Nabatieh, killing 13 officers, according to the Lebanese president’s office.

Israeli forces said they also hit about 10 rocket launchers in Lebanon that had fired toward northern Israel.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices skyrocketing, driven stocks down and roiled the world economy. Tehran’s control over the waterway has proved its biggest strategic advantage in the war.

Commuters sit at a bus stop near the former US embassy in Tehran on April 11th. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

The spot price of Brent crude, the international standard, was about 97 dollars Friday, up more than 30 per cent since the war started.

Before the conflict, more than 100 ships passed through the strait each day, many carrying oil to Asia. With the ceasefire in place, only 12 have been recorded passing through.

Trump said Iran has little clout in the negotiations.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” Trump posted on Friday.

“The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!” - AP, Guardian